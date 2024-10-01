Liverpool's Arne Slot Confirms Federico Chiesa Injury, Will Miss UCL Match vs. Bologna
Liverpool will be without Federico Chiesa against Bologna after the forward picked up an injury in training.
Arne Slot gave multiple injury updates in today's press conference ahead of the Reds' second Champions League fixture. “Federico trained with us yesterday and came in today with some problems, and I’m not expecting him to be in the team tomorrow," the manager said.
“Which is a pity for us but of course for him even more," Slot continued. "He was looking forward to a Champions League night at Anfield and especially because we’re facing an Italian team."
Slot did not give a definitive return date for the ex-Juventus man, but the injury does not appear to be serious. “I’m not expecting him to be out for a very long period of time," Slot said, "but this game is not possible for him and we have to wait and see if he can manage to be in the team on Saturday. And afterwards it’s the international break.”
Chiesa only made a brief appearance off the bench in the 90th minute in Liverpool's 1–3 victory over AC Milan. The injury will prevent the 26-year-old from logging more UCL minutes in front of a home crowd. He could also miss Liverpool's Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The new signing has only made three appearances for Liverpool since coming over from Juventus. Chiesa bagged his first assist in the Reds' EFL Cup match against West Ham, but then was an unused substitute against Wolves at the weekend.
Despite losing Chiesa, though, Liverpool will have Diogo Jota available on Wednesday. Slot confirmed the striker missed training because of a minor knock and can play against Bologna.