Liverpool 'Finalise' £45 Million Transfer, Fan Favourite Could Be Forced Out
Liverpool are closing in on another summer signing in Milos Kerkez, with the Reds hoping to soon seal a £45 million ($61 million) deal for the Bournemouth left-back.
The Reds have already completed their overhaul at right-back in the wake of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s confirmed departure to Real Madrid. No time was taken to complete the signing of Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, who’ll compete for minutes with Conor Bradley next season.
On the opposite side, Andy Robertson’s form came under scrutiny in 2024–25 despite Liverpool’s Premier League title success, and many expected the club to move for a long-term successor this summer.
They’ve identified Kerkez as their primary target, and The Guardian reports that the Reds are hoping to soon complete the purchase of the Hungarian international.
Liverpool are said to be 'increasingly confident' of bringing Kerkez in despite Bournemouth’s asking price. The Cherries have already lost a defensive starter in Dean Huijsen, who’s signing for Real Madrid, and there’s talk of Paris Saint-Germain making a move for his centre-back partner, Illia Zabarnyi.
Kerkez was a mainstay down the left for Andoni Iraola’s side as they pushed to secure their first-ever European berth. The 21-year-old, who joined from AZ Alkmaar two summers ago, started every single Premier League match in 2024–25 and was arguably the best-performing left-back in the division.
Technically secure, powerful and sound defensively, Kerkez is an excellent two-way full-back who’ll prove to be an upgrade on Liverpool’s current options despite Robertson’s remarkable service over the years. If Kerkez does arrive, Kostas Tsimikas, who has backed up Robertson since joining the club, will be expected to leave. The Scot, meanwhile, should expect to perform a less significant role.
A deal with Bournemouth is not agreed yet but Kerkez is keen on the move and Liverpool have Richard Hughes, who helped bring the Hungarian to the south coast, leading the negotiations.