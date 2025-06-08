Liverpool to Hand Florian Wirtz ‘Staggering Salary’, Comparable to Mohamed Salah
Liverpool have reportedly agreed to hand Florian Wirtz a mammoth salary which would be within the same bracket as star talisman Mohamed Salah.
The Reds are sparing no expense when it comes to the costly acquisition of Wirtz. Having fended off rival interest from Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich, Liverpool are locked in negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen over a final fee for their cherished attacking midfielder.
The Premier League champions’ latest offer is expected to be worth an eye-watering, record-shattering €134 million (£113 million, $152.8 million). That still remains short of Leverkusen’s €150 million (£126.4 million, $171.1 million) valuation, prompting further rounds of negotiations as the summer drags on. However, there has supposedly been an agreement on personal terms with Wirtz.
BILD claim that Liverpool have agreed to hand the 22-year-old midfielder a contract worth up to €22 million (£18.6 million; $25.1 million) per year. That is roughly the equivalent of £355,000 per week, which is thought to be comparable to the terms Salah agreed when he put pen to paper on a new two-year extension in April.
The prolific 32-year-old reportedly earned a base salary in the region of £350,000 per week before agreeing an extension which did not come with a pay cut. The Telegraph claim that once all bonuses are included, Salah’s total pay packet would outstrip that of Wirtz, and be worth around £25 million ($33.8 million) per year.
Virgil van Dijk also signed a contract extension in April and, according to The Athletic, remains the best-paid defender on the planet with a weekly wage of around £400,000 ($530,000).
Beyond Salah and Van Dijk, no other Liverpool player is thought to earn anywhere near the same sums as Wirtz’s proposed salary. Trent Alexander-Arnold perhaps would have been entitled to a similar haul had he accepted any of the club’s lucrative offers to extend his stay on Merseyside, but as he outlined in his open letter to fans, the decision to join Real Madrid was not financially motivated.