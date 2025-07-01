Liverpool ‘Braced for Fresh Luis Diaz Interest’, Transfer Stance Revealed
Bayern Munich are considering a move for Liverpool forward Luis Díaz as their search for a new winger continues, a report in Germany has claimed.
The Bundesliga giants missed out to Liverpool in their public pursuit of Florian Wirtz and are on the cusp of losing the race for Nico Williams to Barcelona, leaving them forced to draw up a list of alternative targets.
Cody Gakpo is known to be of interest to Bayern but, according to Sky Sports Germany, club officials are now considering a move for Liverpool teammate Díaz as well.
While no formal negotiations have taken place just yet, Bayern have held internal talks over a deal. Uli Hoeneß, honorary president, and supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge are both known to be huge fans of the Colombia international.
Interest in Díaz is nothing new for Liverpool. The Reds spent the first month of the summer transfer window fending off Barcelona, who ultimately turned their attention to Athletic Club star Williams instead.
Díaz was reported to be disappointed by Liverpool’s approach to his future this summer. With two years remaining on his contract, he is undoubtedly at a crossroads in his career and, according to reports in his native Colombia, feels as though Liverpool have not been fair when it comes to both transfer negotiations and contract talks.
Sky claim Liverpool are open to selling Díaz for the right price, so much so that they have already begun their search for a replacement.
During Barcelona’s pursuit of Díaz, Liverpool were said to be demanding a fee of €80 million (£68.6 million, $94.1 million) to sell the 28-year-old—a significant sum but one which is feasible for Bayern, who made no secret of their desire to exceed that fee and sign Wirtz earlier this summer.
That being said, Díaz’s age may work against him in that regard, and so Bayern have drawn up a long list of possible alternative targets.
Alongside Gakpo, Bayern are known to be interested in Brighton & Hove Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma and Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola as well.