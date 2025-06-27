‘Similar Happened Before’—Liverpool's Luis Diaz Problem Isn't Going Away
It's been claimed in Luis Díaz's native Colombia that the Liverpool winger isn't happy with the club's handling of his future this summer amid transfer interest from both Barcelona and Al Nassr.
The Colombia international was seen as a top target for Barcelona earlier in the transfer window, but a price tag of €80 million (£68.2 million, $93.6 million) ultimately saw the reigning La Liga champions to abandon their pursuit and chase Athletic Club’s Nico Williams instead.
Liverpool are thought to have strongly rebuffed an approach from Barcelona, all while reportedly failing to prove their commitment to him in the form of a new contract. Díaz is under contract until 2027 and is believed to have turned down an extension.
Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, known for accessing detailed information about Díaz, claims the 28-year-old and his representatives are unhappy with Liverpool’s handling of the situation, accusing the Reds of “going back on their word”. Just what promise Liverpool are alleged to have broken is unclear.
It is alleged that this is not the first time Díaz has been angered by Liverpool over contract negotiations, but the perilous nature of his current deal could now firmly open the door to a move away from Anfield.
Díaz previously surprised fans by admitting he was in talks with other clubs earlier, although he did stress his willingness to remain with Liverpool, insisting he would be happy to sign an extension or see out the remaining two years of his current deal.
Barcelona are highly unlikely to reignite their interest in Díaz. They are chasing a €62 million ($72.5 million) deal for Williams and rumour has it they will also try to sign Manchester United's Marcus Rashford on loan.
Just whether Al Nassr return to the table remains to be seen. The Saudi Arabian outfit are expected to try and strengthen the squad after renewing Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract and, earlier in the window, were tipped to lodge a bid close to Liverpool’s asking price.
ANALYSIS
Liverpool's record summer of spending—on Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and the most expensive player in British transfer history, Florian Wirtz—suggests the club are preparing to usher in a new era under Arne Slot.
The Reds ran out comfortable winners of the 2024–25 Premier League, to the surprise of many, but it was clear that Slot had positions that needed turning over and strengthening . Many would have considered Díaz to be irreplaceable, given his form both on the left wing and up front, but Wirtz's arrival, the presence of Cody Gakpo and Liverpool's desire to sign a new number nine points to a different way of thinking.
Díaz having just two years remaining on his deal adds a further dynamic—can Liverpool really afford to bat away genuine interest if they can recoup a decent fee for a player who has openly flirted with the idea of leaving? The club must also consider where this information is coming from, and it feels as if a decision needs to be made sooner rather than later: either present Díaz with a new contract or cash-in to reinvest.