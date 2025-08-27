Liverpool Fringe Player ‘Approached’ by Serie A Giants
Roma have made an approach to sign Liverpool’s Kostas Tsimikas on a season-long loan but the Reds would prefer a permanent sale for their third-choice left back.
The signing of Milos Kerkez has pushed the Greece international further down the pecking order and Liverpool have been keen to accelerate his exit over the past few weeks as they look to finalise a move before the transfer deadline.
Andy Robertson is now Liverpool’s second-choice left back having been usurped by Kerkez, leaving no room for Tsimikas. The 29-year-old was used as an emergency centre back during pre-season but that proved an unsuccessful experiment, moving him even closer to the exit door.
According to The Athletic, Italian giants Roma are eager to provide Tsimikas with an escape route and have offered to take the defender on loan for the term. He would like to join a club in UEFA competition and is likely to move abroad instead of staying in England.
Roma are in the Europa League this season and would be able to offer Tsimikas more regular first-team football, although Liverpool are eager for a permanent move rather than a loan as they look to recoup funds after a summer of enormous spending.
Tsimikas, who has earned cult hero status on Merseyside, could join fellow Premier League loanees Evan Ferguson and Leon Bailey at Stadio Olimpico, with Roma also keen on signing Chelsea’s Tyrique George to conclude their first summer under Gian Piero Gasperini.
Liverpool may have splashed vast sums on new names but they have managed to raise significant funds through player sales. They have sold over £200 million ($269.7 million) worth of talent when add-ons are included, with blockbuster moves for Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez having helped balance the books.
The Reds might not be done in the recruitment department just yet, however, with Marc Guéhi touted as a solution to their defensive issues. Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak is a longstanding target but a transfer looks extremely complicated and increasingly unlikely.