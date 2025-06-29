Liverpool’s Harvey Elliot Makes History With Major Individual Award for England
England starlet Harvey Elliott was deservedly crowned the Player of the Tournament at this summer’s UEFA Under-21 European Championships, becoming the first player to ever win the coveted award while representing Liverpool.
While minutes have been hard to come by on Merseyside for the slight forward, Lee Carsley’s Young Lions gravitated around Elliott during a summer to savour. The 22-year-old scored England’s first goal of the tournament before also finding the net in the quarterfinals, semifinals and Saturday’s final against Germany.
The defending U21 European champions took a 2–0 lead against their historic rivals before a late fightback forced the contest into extra time. Germany twice rattled the crossbar but Jonathan Rowe’s 92nd-minute header eventually afforded England their second successive triumph.
Elliott received a glowing review of his performances after being crowned Player of the Tournament. “Without doubt England’s most effective player from the first game onwards,” the UEFA Technical Observer Group gushed.
“Tactically, he showed incredible awareness to be able to find the spaces to receive passes in dangerous positions, and then the ability to make a difference inclusive of creating and scoring some of his team’s most crucial goals in their winning campaign.
“He also showed excellent leadership qualities with a great work ethic and team behaviour. A big player for the big stage.”
The stage for Elliott’s talents may no longer be Anfield. After a frustrating season of limited opportunities for Arne Slot’s Premier League champions, the boyhood Liverpool fan placed his future in doubt ahead of the international tournament. “I don’t really want to be wasting years on my career because it’s a short career,” he mused at the start of June. “You don't know what’s going to happen.”
Several Premier League clubs as well as Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig have been linked with a move for the jinky left-footer. But before focus can turn to his future, Elliott plans on celebrating the rare feat of back-to-back U21 Euro triumphs.
“It’s another incredible moment. This one meant a lot more, especially coming off the back of winning it last time,” Elliott told Channel 4 after becoming one of just three Englishman to win the competition twice. “It’s time to celebrate because it’s been hard work, tiring with the heat, with everything involved. But it’s party time now and we’re going to make the most of it.”