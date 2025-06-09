‘Wasting Years’—Harvey Elliott Makes Strong Liverpool Admission
After a season marred by injury and inconsistent minutes, Harvey Elliott needs “to reflect” on his future at Liverpool.
Elliott is coming off a frustrating campaign in a red shirt. The midfielder spent three months of the 2024–25 season sidelined with a broken foot, and then found himself on the bench more often than not once he returned to the team in late November.
In fact, Elliott got the nod in only two Premier League matches under Arne Slot and logged a total of 360 minutes during Liverpool’s league-winning campaign. He made just 28 appearances across all competitions throughout the season, nearly half as many as he had in Jürgen Klopp’s final campaign in charge.
Now representing England at the European Under-21 Championship this summer, Elliott revealed where he stands with the club and his plans moving forward.
“It’s just a situation that me and the team have to have a conversation about because I'm coming into an age now where I’m 22, I'm going to be 23 next season,” Elliott said.
“I don’t really want to be wasting years on my career because it’s a short career. You don't know what’s going to happen.”
“I need to reflect. I need to see if I’m content in doing what I’m doing and how can I improve as a player because that's the most important thing,” Elliott continued.
“I just want to improve and be the best possible version of myself. If that’s to go somewhere else, then it’s a decision that I’m going to have to make and I just need to see what happens.”
The 22-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance in a red shirt when given the right opportunities. In the 2023–24 season alone, Elliott recorded 11 assists and scored four goals.
Despite his inconsistent playing time under Slot, he still managed to find the back of the net five times, including Liverpool’s only goal in the Champions League round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain. Still, is it clear that Elliott wants to play more than just a substitute role moving forward.
“Nothing makes me want to leave. I love the club, I love the fans, the team. I support them as well. But most importantly, it’s just about what’s best for my career,” Elliott said.
Elliott joined Liverpool back in 2019 and has won eight trophies with the Reds, including two Premier League titles. The midfielder is under contract with the club through 2027, but his future is anything but certain.