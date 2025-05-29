European Giants ‘Reignite Florian Wirtz Interest’ After Liverpool Bid
Real Madrid have not yet given up their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz, a report has claimed.
It is Liverpool who are leading the race for Wirtz after the Germany international informed Bayern Munich of his desire to move to Anfield. With Manchester City withdrawing their interest amid concerns over the price of a deal, the Reds appeared to be the most likely landing spot for the 22-year-old.
There is not yet an agreement between Liverpool and Leverkusen, with an opening bid of €100 million (£83.8 million, $112.8 million) thought to have fallen short of the Bundesliga side’s asking price of €150 million (£125.7 million, $169.3 million).
With a deal by no means certain to be struck, AS state Madrid are back in the race and sense there is still an opportunity to lure Wirtz over to the Santiago Bernabéu this summer.
Madrid’s interest in Wirtz is not a new subject. Los Blancos have been linked with the 22-year-old for the best part of an entire year and dream of reuniting Wirtz with his manager from Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso.
Alonso’s return to Madrid is now official and it is hoped that Wirtz may prefer the chance to continue working with the Spaniard, under whom he scored 38 goals and racked up 43 assists in 119 games.
It is suggested that Madrid do not plan to match the finances on offer for Wirtz in the Premier League, with the La Liga outfit instead hoping the prospect of continuing to work under Alonso will help them swoop in and secure what appears set to be the biggest deal of the summer.
Liverpool do not have the same sentiment to offer Wirtz but are believed to have won the German over after a speech from manager Arne Slot, who helped convince the young star that a move to Anfield is right for his career.
Leverkusen have confirmed an approach from Liverpool but have insisted there are no further details to share at this point.