SI

‘Collision Course’—Liverpool, Man City Facing Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush Row

AFCON duties await two of Egypt’s most important players.

Toby Cudworth

Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush will report for AFCON duty in December.
Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush will report for AFCON duty in December. / Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images, James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool and Manchester City could face an uncomfortable confrontation with Egypt over the releases of Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), reports suggest.

AFCON disrupts the domestic calendar every two years, whisking the continent’s best players away for the best part of a month depending on a nation’s performance at the tournament. The 2025 edition, being staged in Morocco, gets underway on Dec. 21 with the final scheduled to take place a month later on Jan. 18, 2026.

Salah and Marmoush are among the highest-profile players who could be gone for a full month—Egypt are traditionally one of the pre-tournament favourites and are expected to do well again—and their departures will be sorely felt by Liverpool and City, who must balance a large volume of Premier League games in a condensed period of time.

Although clubs have no issue releasing players for the tournament itself, The Telegraph report that things could get a little prickly for Liverpool and City as Egypt ideally want to fly Salah and Marmoush out for a friendly against Nigeria in Cairo on Dec. 14.

New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER

Guardiola: I Don’t Think About AFCON Departures

Pep Guardiola pouting.
Pep Guardiola won’t just be losing Omar Marmoush. / Molly Darlington/Getty Images

City are understood to be keen on keeping Marmoush for the Premier League clash with Crystal Palace which is due to be played on the same day. There's no word on Liverpool’s current Salah stance, but the Reds—who have lost six of their last seven games in all competitions and need their best players to turn things around—do play Brighton & Hove Albion 24 hours earlier and Salah would not have enough time to play, travel and then recover to feature for Egypt.

“Always I try to solve the problem when the problem is in front of me. Right now I don’t think [about it],” Pep Guardiola said in his news conference of the potential issue, knowing he’ll also lose Rayan Aït-Nouri to Algeria duty.

“I have to use them for Sunday and next Wednesday and next Sunday before the international break. When it is going to happen they cannot be here and we will see the situation and take the decisions.”

If Marmoush departs after City’s game with Palace as the former eight-time Premier League winners hope he will, the 26-year-old could miss up to eight games if Egypt reach the final. For Liverpool, it’s a game less, owing to their striking Carabao Cup fourth round exit to the aforementioned Palace.

The Games Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush Could Miss

Mohamed Salah

Omar Marmoush

Tottenham (A) - Premier League

Brentford (H) - Carabao Cup

Wolves (H) - Premier League

West Ham (H) - Premier League

Leeds (H) - Premier League

Nottingham Forest (A) - Premier League

Fulham (A) - Premier League

Sunderland (A) - Premier League

Arsenal (A) - Premier League

Chelsea (H) - Premier League

Burnley (H) - Premier League

Brighton (H) - Premier League

Marseille (A) - Champions League

Man Utd (A) - Premier League

Bodø/Glimt (A) - Champions League

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
Toby Cudworth
TOBY CUDWORTH

Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A Premier League, EFL & UEFA accredited journalist, Toby supports West Ham United and still can't believe they won a European trophy.

Home/Soccer