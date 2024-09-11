Liverpool Midfielder Harvey Elliott Sidelined With Serious Foot Injury
Liverpool will be without Harvey Elliott for the foreseeable future after the midfielder fractured his foot in training with England's Under-21 squad.
Less than a week ago, Elliott made headlines when he withdrew from the Three Lions' camp with complaints of some discomfort. The 21-year-old returned to Liverpool to receive further medical evaluation on his foot, which turned out to be fractured.
Now the midfielder faces a lengthy recovery that could keep him off the pitch until late October, per The Times.
The news comes at a particularly cruel time for the Reds as they gear up to play 10 matches over the next six weeks. Not only does Arne Slot's side face AC Milan, Bologna and RB Leipzig in the Champions League, but it also meets Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League.
The packed schedule likely would have offered Elliott some valuable playing time after the England international only made one appearance so far this season in Liverpool's comfortable 2–0 win over Brentford.
Under Jürgen Klopp, the midfielder made 120 appearances for Liverpool and scored 10 goals. He ended last year's Premier League campaign with assists in three consecutive games.
Elliott's injury could see him fall even further down his new manager's depth chart, especially with how well the Reds have kicked off their 2024–25 season. Slot's men are level with Manchester City atop the Premier League standings after collecting nine points in their first three fixtures, with their most recent victory coming against rival Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Plus, Federico Chiesa's transfer from Juventus gives Elliott another obstacle to overcome once he recovers. Finding playing time on the right-wing is more unlikely now than ever before with the new arrival joining the team.
Elliott could still log minutes off the bench should Dominik Szoboszlai come out of a match, but he has a long way to go before he makes regular appearances for Slot.