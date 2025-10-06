Liverpool Midfielder Forced to Withdraw From International Duty Through Injury
Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo has been dismissed from international duty after picking up an injury during Saturday’s defeat to Chelsea, the Japan Football Federation have confirmed.
The 32-year-old veteran, captain of his country but a squad player at club level, came off the bench for the final four minutes in the 2–1 loss— his fourth appearance of the Premier League season and his third which lasted fewer than five minutes.
Endo saw out the final stages of the game without complaint, but Japan has now confirmed he reported an injury after the match and has since been removed from the squad.
The nature of Endo’s complaint is unclear, and so too is the severity, meaning it is not yet clear whether he will be fit enough to feature when Liverpool return to domestic action with a visit from Manchester United on Oct. 19.
Given his status as a fringe player under Slot, a potential absence for Endo would not usually be of significant concern, but his injury comes shortly after the Reds boss confirmed centre back Ibrahima Konaté also picked up a problem against Chelsea.
Wataru Endo’s 2025-26 Statistics
Competition
Appearances
Minutes
Premier League
4
36
Champions League
0
0
EFL Cup
1
90
Community Shield
1
19
Total
6
145
Endo’s versatility means he is an option for Slot in the heart of defence, where Giovanni Leoni is also out injured, so any extended absence for both Endo and Konaté could create a significant problem for the reigning champions.
Elsewhere, goalkeeper Alisson is unavailable after picking up a hamstring injury which is expected to keep him sidelined for up to six weeks, while young midfielder Stefan Bajčetić is being eased back into action after a nightmare 18 months plagued by various injury concerns.
The international break comes at a good time for Liverpool, who will be grateful for the time to focus on player recovery. Slot will also relish the chance to work on addressing a slump which has seen them lost their spot at the top of the Premier League standings.
Slot has publicly insisted Liverpool have simply been unfortunate in what is essentially a game of “fine margins”, but club captain Virgil van Dijk has pointed to the mental challenges posed by an incredibly challenging summer away from the pitch for Liverpool.