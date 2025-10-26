Liverpool’s Next Five Games After Brentford Defeat
Well, as it turned out, hammering the Bundesliga’s most porous defence did not prove to be the corner-turner Arne Slot would’ve hoped for his Liverpool team.
The Dutchman, who steered the Reds to their second Premier League title during his first season in charge, is running out of excuses to explain the champions’ staggering malaise.
Liverpool are not succumbing to smash-and-grabs. They’re consistently being out-thought and fought. Brentford were the latest to earn a deserved victory, as they inflicted the fourth-straight league defeat upon the Reds on Saturday night.
Ten gameweeks are yet to pass in the 2025–26 Premier League season, but some are already prepared to write off Liverpool’s title defence. Admittedly, it’s hard to make a case for Slot’s side right now.
Manchester City proved last season that the elite can endure dips that are far more sustained than mere blips, and Liverpool’s upcoming fixture list points towards more pain on Merseyside.
Liverpool’s Next Five Fixtures After Brentford Defeat
Slot pointed out that playing away from Anfield for much of their current form slump hasn’t helped. Five of their previous six games have been on the road, but Liverpool will have their home support behind them for their next three outings, which are all in different competitions.
Crystal Palace’s penalty shootout victory in the Community Shield should’ve served as a warning for the Reds entering 2025–26, and the two teams are facing off for the third time since August in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday night.
Aston Villa, who were once the division’s crisis club but have since passed the baton on to the champions, visit Anfield in the Premier League next Saturday night and then, for the second season running, Liverpool host Real Madrid in the Champions League league phase.
Xabi Alonso is returning to his former home for the second time as a manager, and he’ll be hoping to enjoy a more fruitful homecoming this time around, having overseen Bayer Leverkusen’s 5–0 defeat at Livepool last season. His Madrid team look improved from Carlo Ancelotti’s final iteration, which was beaten 2–0 at Anfield last November.
Arsenal are leading the way at the top of the Premier League, and Manchester City currently look like they’re most likely title rivals. Liverpool edged the Gunners 1–0 a lifetime ago, back in Gameweek 3. On November 9, Slot’s side visit the Etihad. It’s the sort of fixture that, if they win, could reignite their title defence, especially if Madrid are slain days before.
Their upcoming run concludes at home against Nottingham Forest, one of the very few fixtures they lost during their title success, and the visitors will have been with Sean Dyche for a month after the former Everton boss succeeded Ange Postecoglou. This fixture is scheduled for after the November international break.
Opponent
Date
Crystal Palace (H)
October 29
Aston Villa (H)
November 1
Real Madrid (H)
November 4
Manchester City (A)
November 9
Nottingham Forest (H)
November 22