Darwin Nunez Emerges As ‘Priority Target’ After Approach From European Giants
Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have identified Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez as their top target for the remainder of the summer transfer window, a report has revealed, as they prepare to battle AC Milan for his signature.
Núñez is available for transfer this summer after failing to hold down a regular place in Arne Slot’s starting lineup last season and, following a cooling of interest from Napoli fade earlier in the window, the Uruguay international is once again attracting suitors.
Contact was made from Al Hilal earlier this month, before it emerged Milan are readying a significant offer for Núñez, although Liverpool’s asking price could prove to be a problem for the Serie A side.
Al Hilal boast the financial strength to outbid Milan and, according to The Athletic, have “accelerated plans” to sign Núñez this summer.
The Saudi side, now led by former Inter manager Simone Inzaghi, have been chasing a blockbuster attacking signing ever since Neymar’s departure. Interest in Victor Osimhen, Alexander Isak and Benjamin Šeško has amounted to nothing, however, and now Núñez sits atop the wishlist.
A bid has not yet been submitted but all parties are aware of the interest, and Núñez is even said to be open to listening to Al Hilal’s proposal when it arrives.
Liverpool are keen to use the funds raised through Núñez’s sale to bolster their forward line, with Newcastle United’s Isak the top priority.
Isak is back in Newcastle after leaving the Magpies to train alone at Real Sociedad. Liverpool are now thought to be prepared to improve on their opening offer of £110 million ($146.1 million), but may need the money raised through Núñez’s sale to come closer to Newcastle’s asking price of £150 million ($199.2 million).