Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa: Premier League
A Premier League classic is on the cards this weekend when Liverpool takes on Aston Villa at Anfield.
The Reds are flying high into the weekend clash after a 4–0 thrashing of reigning Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League league phase. Luis Díaz's hat trick as well as a goal from Cody Gakpo lifted Liverpool to three points at home in Europe.
In the Premier League, Liverpool sit two points clear of Manchester City at the summit with just one defeat on the season so far. With City playing at Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend, there's a chance Liverpool could further extend its lead atop the table with a win at home against Villa.
Starting goalkeeper Alisson is still recovering from a hamstring injury while Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota are all nearing returns from injury toward the end of the month and in early December.
Here's how the Reds could take the pitch against Villa.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-3-3)
GK: Caoimhin Kelleher—The 25-year-old came up with four big saves against Leverkusen to keep the clean sheet and play his part in the win.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—As rumors about his contract situation continue to swirl, Alexander-Arnold continues to put his head down and show up week in and week out with solid performances at right-back.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—The France international starts in the heart of defense alongside club captain van Dijk. Konaté was solid in the midweek matchup against Leverkusen as he kept Victor Boniface off the scoresheet.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—The 33-year-old has rarely put a foot wrong this season as he hopes to ink a new contract before the end of the season to remain at Anfield.
LB: Andy Robertson—The veteran full-back came on late as a substitute against Leverkusen and should be included in Arne Slot's lineup at the weekend.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—The ex-Bayern Munich player has become one of the first names on Slot's team sheet as he's successfully revived his Liverpool career.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister—The Argentine's impressive passing range will be needed to help break down Unai Emery's low block.
RW: Mohamed Salah—The Liverpool legend continues to show up every week and play his part in Liverpool's title challenge and quest for more European glory.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—The Hungarian midfielder hasn't really been amongst the goals this season and his confidence could skyrocket with a goal at the weekend.
LW: Luis Díaz—Fresh off a hat trick in the Champions League, the Colombia international is full of condifence heading into the showdown vs. Villa.
ST: Darwin Núñez—With Diogo Jota still sidelined, Núñez leads the line for Liverpool next to Salah and Díaz.