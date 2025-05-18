Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton: Premier League
Liverpool have certainly enjoyed themselves in the aftermath of their Premier League crowning, with signs of beach-going distinct over the past couple of weeks.
After meekly succumbing at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool relented when two goals up against closest ‘challengers’ Arsenal last weekend. The Gunners fought back to earn a draw, meaning Liverpool won’t be breaching the 90-point barrier this season.
Another major celebration is in store on the final day, but the champions have one more away day to navigate before returning to Anfield for the trophy lift.
Slot’s Reds visit Brighton on Monday night, and here’s the team the Dutchman could pick on the south coast.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton (4-3-3)
GK: Alisson—While the Brazilian has played a key role in Liverpool’s title success, he’s not among the Golden Glove contenders. The Reds have struggled for clean sheets as of late.
RB: Conor Bradley—Trent Alexander-Arnold’s reception was harsh at Anfield last Sunday, and the departing full-back should earn minutes off the bench again here. However, starting Bradley again makes sense given his importance to Slot’s side moving forward.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—The towering French defender earned respite against Chelsea two weeks ago, but Konaté has been close to a mainstay in Liverpool’s defence throughout 2025.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—The ubiquitous Dutchman always plays and he always plays 90 minutes. Nothing’s going to change on Monday night.
LB: Andy Robertson—The Scot will likely share the minutes with Kostas Tsimikas at left-back on the south coast. Either option could be named in Slot’s starting lineup.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch will likely see plenty of another midfield star in Carlos Baleba on Monday night. Both players have been revelations for their respective engine rooms this term.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—Mac Allister lines up against his former club at the end of a majestic individual season.
RW: Mohamed Salah—His teammates may not be particularly up for this one, but Salah has the single-season Premier League assist record to beat. The winger will be forcing the final pass for the duration of Monday’s bout.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Slot has rotated somewhat since Liverpool’s title success was confirmed, but there shouldn’t be wholesale changes on Monday. There’s been a big break since their previous outing, and Szoboszlai should be fine to feature from the outset.
LW: Cody Gakpo—The Dutchman endured a bit of a drought after returning from injury, but Gakpo has scored two in his previous three games entering Monday’s bout.
ST: Luis Díaz—The versatile forward may receive some transfer interest this summer as a result of his unsolved contract situation on Merseyside. Díaz has enjoyed an impressive campaign, and has shone when utilised as the fluid false nine in Slot’s system.