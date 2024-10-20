Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea: Premier League
Liverpool will be without one of its best players when the Reds clash with Chelsea at Anfield.
In their first match back from the October international break, Arne Slot's men face the toughest test of their early Premier League campaign. Liverpool might sit atop the table with 18 points, but the Reds have yet to play a team in the top six until this weekend.
Chelsea's impressive start under Enzo Maresca could spell trouble for the Premier League leaders, especially without Alisson between the posts. The Brazilian suffered a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace and is not expected back until mid-November.
The good news for Liverpool is Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah returned early from international duty, giving themselves a few extra days of rest and preparation ahead of the upcoming match. Luis Díaz, on the other hand, logged heavy minutes for Colombia while Alexis Mac Allister featured for Argentina despite fitness concerns. All four players will need to be at their best if the Reds want to secure three points against Chelsea.
Here's what Liverpool's XI could look like against the Blues on Oct 20.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1)
GK: Caoimhin Kelleher—The 25-year-old will make his second Premier League start of the season as Alisson recovers from injury.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—Fresh off scoring the winner for the Three Lions against Finland, Alexander-Arnold will return to Liverpool's right flank.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Konaté will make his 100th cap for the Reds in Sunday's clash.
CB: Virgin van Dijk—The Dutchman will have his work cut out for him if he wants to keep Cole Palmer and co. off the scoresheet.
LB: Andrew Robertson—Now recovered from the knock that limited his minutes prior to the international break, Robertson rejoin Slot's XI in place of Konstantinos Tsimikas.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch is set to make his eighth consecutive Premier League start for the Reds as the midfielder continues to impress under Slot.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister—Despite fitness concerns, Mac Allister featured in Argentina's rout over Bolivia, handing Liverpool a major injury boost. Should Slot take a more conservative approach with his midfielder, expect Curtis Jones to start in his place.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Salah will look to exploit a weakened Chelsea backline without Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana. The 32-year-old comes into the fixture with a team-high five assists in the Premier League.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Szoboszlai has yet to get off the mark for Liverpool through seven Premier League fixtures. The midfielder will get the opportunity to test Robert Sánchez on Sunday.
LW: Luis Díaz—The Colombian leads the team with five Premier League goals and found the back of the net for Colombia on Oct. 15.
ST: Diogo Jota—The striker has had a slow start to the season, but his winner against Crystal Palace was enough to secure his spot in Slot's XI over Darwin Núñez.