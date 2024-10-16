How Martin Zubimendi's Failed Liverpool Move Sparked Ryan Gravenberch's Ascent Under Arne Slot
Liverpool's failure to acquire Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad not only saved the club $65 million, but also allowed Ryan Gravenberch to emerge as one of Arne Slot's best players.
Before the 2024–25 Premier League season kicked off, Liverpool's main target during the summer transfer window was 25-year-old Zubimendi. The midfielder was coming off a stellar season for his boyhood club, Real Sociedad and an impressive performance in the Euro 2024 final for Spain.
Zubimendi all-but had his bags packed for Anfield and looked to be Slot's first summer signing until the Spaniard surprisingly turned down the move and pledged his loyalty to Real Sociedad. The decision left the new Liverpool manager without a proven No. 6 ahead of his debut EPL campaign. Instead of turning to the market, Jürgen Klopp's successor looked inward at the Reds' returning midfielders and chose to lean on Gravenberch.
The 22-year-old had transferred from Bayern Munich to Liverpool for $43.4 million in Sept. 2023. Gravenberch made 38 appearances for the Reds in his debut season, but most of them came from the bench. The midfielder struggled to truly break into Klopp's side and find consistent minutes outside of the Europa League.
In the aftermath of Zubimendi's failed move, though, Gravenberch found himself at the forefront of Slot's plans.
Gravenberch got the nod in Slot's first Premier League XI, beating out Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott. Slot's decision to trust the 22-year-old against Ipswich Town served as an early indicator of his preferred midfield and style of play.
Despite logging significant minutes under Klopp, Endo quickly fell out of favor with his new manager. The Japan international found himself on the bench week in and week out, and only played two minutes through Liverpool's first seven Premier League matches. Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones, meanwhile, both suffered injuries early in the season that practically forced Slot to remain with Gravenberch.
Even without the injuries, though, Gravenberch likely would have locked down his new starting spot alongside Alexis Mac Allister. The Reds' double pivot of Gravenberch and Mac Allister brings a greater sense of discipline and control to Liverpool's game that Klopp's aggressive, forward-minded formula sometimes lacked.
The two have started every Premier League match in the Reds' early 2024–25 EPL campaign and are one of the main reasons Liverpool currently sits atop the table through seven matches, one point clear of Manchester City and Arsenal. Gravenberch, in particular, has emerged as an unexpected, unsung hero for the 2019 Champions League winners.
Gravenberch's defensive efforts, from covering ground to consistently winning possession back for his side, would make him valuable enough to Slot's squad. Yet it's his ability to break the lines of his opponents and play key passes to his attackers that make him an integral part of Liverpool's recent dominance on the pitch.
The midfielder credited Slot with his impressive run of play to open the season. "The coach gives me confidence and sets me up," Gravenberch told ESPN. "I just do my own thing. The things I did at Ajax, I do now."
Had Zubimendi joined Liverpool, then Gravenberch could very well still be relegated to the bench, only coming on for 20 minutes a match. What looked like a major blow to Slot's squad has become a distant memory as Gravenberch continues to excel as the first-choice No. 6 for the Reds.
The lack of the depth at the position, though, could spell issues for Slot should injuries mount for the club. Even if Mac Allister and Gravenberch remain healthy, they still need to rest here and there, leaving a hole in the midfield that Slot could potentially fill in the January transfer window.
Zubimendi might have made his intentions to remain in Spain clear this summer, but Real Sociedad's struggles could potentially leave the door open for a second chance at a Liverpool signing. Through nine matches, Real Sociedad sits in 15th place in La Liga with only two victories.
While the future remains uncertain, Gravenberch's position in the team does not; the 22-year-old's importance to Slot's midfield will only grow throughout Liverpool's Premier League and Champions League campaigns.