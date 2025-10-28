Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Heavy Rotation for Carabao Cup
Liverpool are aiming to earn some Carabao Cup redemption when they host Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the competition on Wednesday.
The Reds enter the fixture in dismal form having suffered their fourth Premier League defeat on the spin at the weekend—they were deservedly beaten 3–2 by Brentford. The result has left them seven points off table toppers Arsenal and firmly in crisis heading into November.
Victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League last week has been Liverpool’s only respite during their woeful losing run, which began at Palace in late September. They have lost five of their last six in all competitions and know things could get worse before they get better.
The Reds, who also lost to Palace in the Community Shield this term, will likely field a weakened lineup despite their need for victory—a fixture pile-up and injury risks to some of Slot’s key personnel forcing the Dutchman’s hand.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Crystal Palace (4-2-3-1)
GK: Freddie Woodman—Given Woodman features prominently in Liverpool’s official matchday programme for the Palace game, one would expect the third-choice stopper to earn his competitive debut for the Reds on Wednesday.
RB: Conor Bradley—An injury to Jeremie Frimpong means Liverpool have little room to manoeuvre in the right back position, with Bradley unlikely to be offered a rest midweek.
CB: Joe Gomez—Gomez has struggled to impress Slot during the Dutchman’s tenure, but should be handed a rare start against Palace. He can’t do much worse than Ibrahima Konaté, who has been very inconsistent this season.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—With Giovanni Leoni out for the season with an ACL injury suffered in the third round, Van Dijk will be forced to start once more. He had a shocker in the Community Shield against Palace and will be determined to prove a point.
LB: Andy Robertson—Milos Kerkez was on the scoresheet at Brentford, but produced another unconvincing display. Robertson has looked much sharper than the Hungarian this season and should start midweek.
DM: Wataru Endo—Endo is certainly not a Slot favourite, with the Japan international often overlooked in the engine room. But his experience and defensive knowhow could be key in midfield against the Eagles.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister—Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones are major injury doubts for the fourth round and Trey Nyoni appears unlikely to be chucked in at the deep end. Mac Allister could start with options lacking.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Szoboszlai has been one of Liverpool’s stronger performers in recent weeks and is certainly leading Florian Wirtz for impact right now. The Hungarian may be forced to play through fatigue.
RW: Federico Chiesa—Chiesa has been one of the few bright sparks for Liverpool this season and provided two assists in the third round win over Southampton. He also scored at Selhurst Park back in September.
ST: Hugo Ekitiké—Another shining light for Liverpool is Ekitiké, who will likely start against the Eagles given Alexander Isak is battling injury. The Frenchman scored against Palace in the Community Shield, but was suspended for the league clash after his idiotic red card in the Carabao Cup third round.
LW: Rio Ngumoha—The 17-year-old caught the eye in pre-season and has largely delivered when called upon this term, including that winner at St James’ Park in August. He will have an opportunity to impress Slot on Wednesday.