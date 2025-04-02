Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Everton
Liverpool host Everton at Anfield in their return match from the March international break.
The first Merseyside derby of the season, subsequently the last one at Goodison Park, ended dramatically with James Tarkowski scoring a last-second equalizer for the Toffees. After the game, a brawl involving players from both squads resulted in red cards and suspensions. Coming into the reverse fixture, Liverpool will be hungry for revenge given they've gone out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup since. The sole prize up available for the Reds is the Premier League trophy and they maintain a comfortable 12 point lead.
Getting a win over Everton will make it feel like the party is truly ready to get underway. Especially given the controversy surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold's apparent exit at the end of the season.
Here's how Liverpool could line up against their bitter rival on Wednesday, Apr. 2.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S LIVERPOOL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Everton (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—Alisson picked up an injury during the international break with Brazil, but could be good to go. If not, Caoimhin Kelleher will start in his place.
RB: Jarell Quansah—Trent Alexander-Arnold is out injured and Conor Bradley has started to train again. Slot is keeping his cards to himself regarding Bradley whether he starts or appears off the bench. In that case, Quansah gets another start.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—The Frenchman keeps his place in the lineup.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Liverpool's captain pairs Konaté in defense.
LB: Andrew Robertson—Robertson completes the back line.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch—According to Slot, Gravenberch is okay. They're monitoring his training in their final session, but he should be good to start.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—Mac Allister and Argentina qualified for the 2026 World Cup over the break.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Salah is chasing a Golden Boot, a Premier League trophy and Thierry Henry's assist record.
AM: Domink Szoboszlai—Szoboszlai starts as the most advanced midfielder.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo returns to the starting lineup.
ST: Luis Díaz—The Colombian leads the line.