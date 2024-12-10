Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Girona: Champions League
Liverpool travels to Spain for a Champions League clash against Girona looking to solidify not only a spot in the top eight, but potentially the top seed.
The Reds come into the game with a little more rest after the Merseyside derby this past weekend was postponed due to storms. With more days for preparation, and eyes on keeping a perfect Champions League campaign just that, Liverpool will be hungry to dominate from the start.
Arne Slot's side isn't the highest scoring or flawless defensively, but it's the only team to pick up 15 points from an available 15. Conceding just one goal and scoring 12, Slot's first European campaign couldn't have started better. On top of a dream start in the Premier League, Liverpool isn't missing a beat in its first season removed from Jürgen Klopp.
Here's how Liverpool could line up against Girona in the Champions League.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Everton (4-2-3-1)
GK: Caoimhin Kelleher—Alisson is back in the squad, but Kelleher gets the nod until he's fully ready to go. He'll look to put his last minute mistake against Newcastle United behind him.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—Conor Bradley is unavailable, per Slot, so Alexander-Arnold returns to the lineup after coming off the bench against Newcastle United.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—The club captain looks to keep a fifth clean sheet in five games for Liverpool.
CB: Joe Gomez—Ibrahima Konate is still injured, so Gomez partners Van Dijk.
LB: Andrew Robertson—Robertson starts on the left with Kostas Tsimikas still unavailable.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch has been one of the most improved, if not the most this season so far under Slot.
DM: Curtis Jones—Jones starts in midfield partnering Gravenberch with Alexis Mac Allister missing the game through suspension.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Salah is tied for the Premier League lead in goals and just two off Bukayo Saka for most assists.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—The Hungarian is instrumental with the ball at his feet and is a goal threat around the box.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo starts on the left looking for a goal in consecutive Champions League games after scoring against Real Madrid
ST: Luis Díaz—The Colombian starts up top leading the line.