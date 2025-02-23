Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester City: Premier League
Liverpool take on Manchester City in the highlight fixture of the weekend in English soccer, looking to increase their advantage atop the Premier League.
It's been a bit of a bumpy road for Liverpool in the Premier League lately, dropping points in their last two games away from Anfield vs. Everton and Aston Villa. The Reds must return to winning ways if they want to keep a fast approaching Arsenal side at bay in the title race.
Despite Manchester City not being the all-conquering side Liverpool have gotten used to facing in recent years, winning at the Etihad remains a difficult task. City have won all their home Premier League games since the start of 2025, and Liverpool haven't won at the Etihad since Jürgen Klopp's first season with the Reds almost 10 years ago.
Arne Slot will be without Cody Gakpo and Joe Gomez in his first trip away at Manchester City. The Dutch manager has done a brilliant job so far in his debut season, and beating City at their home ground would go a long way in his side's Premier League title hopes.
Here's how Liverpool could lineup vs. Manchester City in the Premier League.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Manchester City (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—The Brazilian will be hoping to keep a clean sheet at Etihad Stadium for the first time in his career.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—Alexander-Arnold scored his second goal of the season vs. Aston Villa last time out.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Liverpool's center back pairing picks itself for this crucial match.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Liverpool's captain will be hoping not to give up two goals for a third straight away game in the Premier League.
LB: Andrew Robertson—The Scot continues to be a mainstay in Liverpool's lineup.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch has struggled recently and will look to get back to the level he's showed for the majority of the season.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—The Argentine has the freedom to link up with the forward line with Gravenberch supplying cover behind.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Salah is one goal or assist shy of reaching 40 goal involvements in the Premier League this season.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—The Hungarian is slowly becoming one of Slot's most trusted players thanks to his creativity, technical ability and work rate.
LW: Luis Díaz—Curtis Jones will make way for Díaz to return to the XI, operating on the wing rather than as a No. 9.
ST: Darwin Núñez—Núñez will get the nod to lead the line after Diogo Jota has started at striker in Liverpool's last two games.