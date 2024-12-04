Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle United: Premier League
Liverpool travels to St. James' Park to face off against Newcastle United as the Reds look to maintain its nine point lead in the Premier League.
Arne Slot is enjoying a near-perfect start to life at Liverpool save for a defeat to Nottingham Forest and a draw to Arsenal. The Reds are perfect in the Champions League through five games as well. Though, December can prove to be one of the trickiest parts of the season with fixtures coming thick and fast. A trip to face Newcastle United on the road is up next.
Slot could look to rotate some key players as he tries to maintain his squad's fitness. Though, he has to maintain the balance of keeping rhythm within his preferred lineup. Liverpool will try to get out to a lead fast enabling Slot to make some early changes.
Here's how Liverpool could line up come Wednesday's trip to St. James' Park.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle United (4-2-3-1)
GK: Caoimhin Kelleher—With Alisson still sidelined, Kelleher gets the start. He's been solid in the Brazilian's absence.
LB: Andrew Robertson—The Scottish defenders starts out wide looking to provide overlapping runs.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—No questions here. Liverpool's legendary defender starts looking to keep another clean sheet.
CB: Joe Gomez—After keeping a clean sheet against Manchester City, Gomez pairs Van Dijk.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—Question marks remain around TAA's future at Anfield with Real Madrid rumors flying.
CDM: Alexis Mac Allister—The Argentine will have to be careful as he's one yellow card away from a one-game suspension due to accumulation.
CDM: Ryan Gravenberch—The Dutchman has been one of the best surprises of the Slot era so far.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo opened the scoring against Manchester City, he'll keep his place in the lineup unless Slot chooses to rotate.
CAM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Szoboszlai completed the full 90 against Manchester City. He'll be a candidate for an early substitution.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Salah continues to be one of the best in the world as he tries to navigate a new contract with Liverpool.
ST: Darwin Núñez—The Uruguayan comes into the lineup replacing Luis Díaz up top.