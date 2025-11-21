Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Isak, Alisson Make Timely Returns
Liverpool return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon seeking to avoid a repeat of last year’s Anfield clash with Nottingham Forest.
Despite enjoying an impressive campaign that ended in Premier League glory, Liverpool were beaten on home soil by the Midlands side early in Arne Slot’s reign. Looking to recover from their bitter 3–0 defeat to Manchester City before the November internationals, victory over Sean Dyche’s men is of paramount importance.
Slot has been dealt several frustrating injury blows over the international break, creating some selection dilemmas for the Dutchman as the pressure rises. However, few managers have a more talented squad at their disposal than him.
Here is the starting lineup he could choose at Anfield this weekend.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—Slot confirmed the timely return of Alisson between the sticks, with the Brazilian likely to start against Forest providing there are no twists or turns before Saturday afternoon. Giorgi Mamardashvili performed adequately in his absence, but few goalkeepers can match the 33-year-old.
RB: Joe Gomez—Conor Bradley has added to Liverpool’s right back woes with his latest setback, joining Jeremie Frimpong in the treatment room. Dominik Szoboszlai could be used in the role once more, but with the Hungarian likely preferred in his usual attacking midfield slot, Gomez might be in line for a rare start.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—The Frenchman has proven frustratingly unpredictable this term, often following a defiant display with a disastrous one. Liverpool need greater consistency from Konaté given their lack of options at the back.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Even Van Dijk hasn’t been immune to Liverpool’s malaise, producing uncharacteristically weak performances on occasion. The skipper’s form is critical to the Reds turning the corner for good.
LB: Andy Robertson—Robertson helped Scotland clinch their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup over the international period and may have a sore head after the subsequent celebrations. He should still start ahead of the misfiring Milos Kerkez.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch was usefully rested in the Netherlands’ victory over Lithuania, offering him extra recovery time against a combative Forest midfield that contains impressive English duo Elliot Anderson and Morgan Gibbs-White.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister—Argentina had just one friendly over the international period—Mac Allister playing almost the entirety of the 2–0 win over Angola. However, he’s had a week to recover for Forest’s Anfield arrival.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Szoboszlai endured World Cup qualifying heartbreak over the international period and will want to swiftly forget Hungary’s Irish nightmare. The indefatigable midfielder should feature in the No.10 role with Florian Wirtz injured.
RW: Mohamed Salah—After more encouraging performances against Aston Villa and Real Madrid, Salah drifted back into anonymity against Man City. Liverpool require so much more from their attacking talisman.
ST: Alexander Isak—With seven games over the next 22 days for Liverpool, Slot will want to rotate his two star attackers. Hugo Ekitiké might be given the nod against PSV Eindhoven midweek, with Isak returning to the XI for Forest’s visit.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo scored and assisted against Lithuania to boost confidence levels ahead of the weekend. With Wirtz, who has played on the left flank recently, out of action, the Dutchman should re-enter the starting lineup.