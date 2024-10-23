Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. RB Leipzig: UEFA Champions League
Liverpool is all set for its UEFA Champions League clash against German side RB Leipzig at Red Bull Arena, looking to its perfect start in Europe.
Arne Slot's side is fresh off a 2–1 statement win over Chelsea in the Premier League. Liverpool passed arguably its most difficult test in the English top flight thus far with goals from club legend Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones sealing the three points at Anfield.
In Liverpool's first two Champions League matches, the team up a 3–1 win over AC Milan at the San Siro that was followed by a 2–0 home triumph against Bologna. The Reds one goal conceded is among the best defensive records after two matches played but it will be difficult to keep out Leipzig stars Xavi Simons, Loïs Openda and Benjamin Benjamin Šeško away from home.
With starting goalkeeper Alisson recovering from a hamstring injury, Caoimhin Kelleher is set to start in goal while Diogo Jota is also a doubt with an upper body injury.
Here's how the Reds could lineup at Anfield in the Champions League.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. RB Leipzig (4-2-3-1)
GK: Caoimhin Kelleher—The Ireland international keeps his place in goal with Alisson still out due to a hamstring problem. Kelleher has conceded just once in 180 minutes of Premier League action this season.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—One of the most influential players in the Liverpool squad starts at right-back, looking to tuck into the midfield to spray passes out wide to teammates.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—The France international has rarely put a foot wrong this season next to van Dijk in the heart of the Liverpool defense.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—The 33-year-old continues to age like a fine wine with solid performances in what could be his last season at Anfield.
LB: Andy Robertson—Robertson will be key to Liverpool's success down the left-hand side in keeping Leipzig's wingers at bay.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—Slot has taken to his fellow countrymen in Gravenberch, deploying him as a defensive midfielder in front of the backline.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister—The former Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder starts in the middle of the park alongside Gravenberch.
RW: Mohamed Salah—The Egyptian winger looks to add to his goal tally against a tough Leipzig defense, adding to his legendary career the Liverpool.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Szoboszlai is still looking to recapture the form he had during his Bundesliga playing days when he takes on his former club.
LW: Luis Díaz—Díaz started the season off in strong form but has fallen off in recent weeks as he looks to get back on the scoresheet.
ST: Darwin Núñez—The Uruguayan leads the line with Jota unlikely to play after suffering an upper body injury against Chelsea.