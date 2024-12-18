Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Southampton: Carabao Cup
Liverpool can get one step closer to claiming their first title under Arne Slot with a victory over Southampton in the Carabao Cup.
After only dropping points in two matches across all competitions in the first four months of the 2024–25 season, Liverpool have already stumbled twice in December. The Reds only managed draws against Newcastle United and Fulham in the Premier League, allowing Chelsea to put the pressure on Slot's men atop the table.
Liverpool must put the Premier League on hold, though, and gear up for the Carabao Cup. Victories against West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion in the previous two rounds of the domestic competition earned the Reds a place in the quarterfinals against the Saints.
Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konaté and Konstantinos Tsimikas will miss the trip to St. Mary's Stadium due to injury. Diogo Jota remains a doubt after suffering a setback at the weekend. Slot will also be unable to call on Andy Robertson; the left back was sent off against Fulham and will serve his one-game suspension on Wednesday.
Here's what Liverpool's XI could look like against Southampton on Dec. 18.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Southampton (4-2-3-1)
GK: Caoimhin Kelleher—With Alisson back from injury, Kelleher is back to starting domestic cups for Liverpool.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—The England international is due to make his first Carabao Cup appearance this season as Conor Bradley recovers from a hamstring injury.
CB: Jarell Quansah—Quansah will earn his third consecutive start in the Carabao Cup and hope to make up for his error that almost costed Liverpool a spot in the quarterfinals.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—With such few options available to Slot, expect the captain to start against Southampton.
LB: Joe Gomez—Gomez gets the nod in place of the suspended Robertson and the injured Tsimikas.
DM: Endo—Endo's involvement gives Ryan Gravenberch a much-needed break. The Japan international's only starts under Slot have come in the Carabao Cup.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister—The Argentine missed the last two matches for Liverpool due to suspension and could make his return against Southampton. Should Slot wish to save Mac Allister for the weekend, then expect Tyler Morton to start in his place.
RW: Federico Chiesa—The ex-Juventus player is finally fit to play after enduring a three-month spell on the sidelines.
AM: Harvey Elliott—The 21-year-old has come off the bench in three of Liverpool's last four matches and could be in for his first start of the season after recovering from a long-term foot injury.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo will look to add to his four-goal total in the Carabao Cup. The Dutchman comes into the fixture with nine goals across all competitions this season.
ST: Darwin Núñez—The Uruguayan will see his minutes dwindle with Jota back, but he will still get the nod up top against a struggling Southampton.