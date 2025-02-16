Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves: Premier League
Liverpool look to rebound in the Premier League after dropping points to Everton in the Merseyside derby.
Arne Slot confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton are sidelined, but the biggest news is that Cody Gakpo could miss the game. "Cody is a bit of a doubt as well... I had to take him off because of an injury, because he got a knock, so let's see how he is today," Slot said on Valentine's Day.
Curtis Jones will miss the match after picking up a second yellow card in the moments after the final whistle against Everton. Slot and assistant Sipke Hulshoff also picked up red cards, but they should be in the dugout as a ruling hasn't been handed down yet.
Here's how Slot could setup his Liverpool side against Wolves.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves: (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—The Brazilian will be unhappy with the two goals his team conceded last time out.
RB: Connor Bradley—Slot opts for Bradley despite Trent Alexander-Arnold recently returning.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Konaté returns to the starting lineup.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—The captain voiced his frustration with Michael Oliver after the Merseyside derby.
LB: Andrew Robertson—The Scottish defender completes the back four.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch continues to be Liverpool's most improved player and vital to their title hopes.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—Mac Allister scored against Everton.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Liverpool's best player, arguably the best player in the world currently, leads the league in goals and assists.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—The Hungarian starts as the most advanced midfielder creating chances for the forward players.
LW: Luis Diaz—Diaz starts out wide given the doubt regarding Gakpo's availability.
ST: Darwin Núñez—The Uruguayan striker comes into the starting lineup.