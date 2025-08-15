Liverpool’s Record on Premier League Opening Day: Stats, History, Record Breakers
Premier League champions Liverpool get the 2025–26 season underway on Friday night, when Bournemouth visit Anfield.
The Reds boast a strong record in their last 33 opening matches, winning 19, drawing 10 and losing just four. That's a 57.58% win rate to kick off the season in the Premier League era and it’s likely to go up given that that Liverpool, title favourites, have won their last five Bournemouth meetings.
Going further than that, Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 12 opening games and winners of 11 of the last 12 league fixtures against the Cherries.
For those even more superstitious, this is the first time since 2020–21 that Liverpool begin their season at home. The last time they did so, they were defending their first Premier League era title, coming out victorious 4–3 against Leeds United.
One final step further, Liverpool play on a Friday to kick-off festivities. Last time that happened was 2019–20... the season they won the league under Jürgen Klopp.
Mohamed Salah Looks to Make Premier League History Once Again
Mohamed Salah is undoubtedly still the club talisman, despite hefty spending in the summer transfer window. The Egyptian won last season’s Golden Boot and Player of the Season award en-route to the league trophy. He is also a Ballon d’Or nominee, though shortcomings in Europe and domestic cup competitions likely derailed any chance of Salah winning the highest individual honour in the sport.
Still, Salah has his sights set on not only defending his club’s crown this season, but also making some history along the way. He has the chance to do so on opening day.
If Salah finds the back of the net against Bournemouth, he will become the first player in Premier League history to score 10 goals on Matchday 1. He is already Liverpool’s record-holder for most goals in opening day fixtures, leading a top four that includes Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler and Sadio Mané.
If Salah does score, he will move to joint-second with Sergio Agüero for the most Premier League goals at a single venue with 106. Salah likely eclipses the Argentine, pending fitness, this season and will chase down Thierry Henry who holds the record with 114 goals scored at Arsenal’s old Highbury.
Liverpool Premier League Opening Day Records: Most Appearances
- Jamie Carragher—15
- Steven Gerrard—12
- Jordan Henderson—10
Liverpool Premier League Opening Day Records: Goal Difference
- Goals Scored—61
- Goals Conceded—35
- Goal Difference—+26