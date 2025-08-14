Liverpool 2025–26 Season Preview: Big-Spending Reds Out to Double Up
What happens when you cross the reigning Premier League champions with £252.2 million ($340.5 million) of squad investment?
You get Liverpool.
Just Federico Chiesa was added to a squad expected to drop off after Jürgen Klopp said verabschieden to Anfield to the tune of “Arne Slot, la la, la la la,” in May 2024—the Reds failing to reach the heights of previous seasons once seen gegenpressing teams into submission during cutthroat title races with Manchester City—with many rival supporters undoubtedly thinking “no way will they hit such heights again straight away.”
Fast-forward to May 2025 and it was Slot serenading supporters to “Jürgen Klopp, la la, la la la,” hoisting aloft the Premier League trophy in front of fans who were resigned to watching their team climb the mountain through TV screens because of lockdowns five years prior. Cinema personified... except for the mixed reception to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure. That got edited in post. Social media posts to be specific.
Yet, as much as it might seem a fairy tale story only told on the big screen, it was real life and the sequel is coming right up. The budget is bigger, the expectations are greater and there’s a franchise waiting to be capitalised on.
What Liverpool Hope to Achieve
Stop if you’ve heard this from a Liverpool supporter this decade: “We’re going to win the quadruple!”
As unfeasible an accomplishment ended up being under Klopp and Slot in recent memory, this squad is set out to do just that this season. Defending their Premier League title comes first, going deeper in the Champions League is second, avoiding heartbreak against the Newcastle United and Plymouth Argyles of the world are last.
Slot very well could have walked away from his first season with more than just the English big one, but history sought to end one of multiple trophy droughts at Wembley last season. The new-look European buzz saw that is Paris Saint-Germain also revved up at the perfect time to send the Reds packing.
The quadruple remains a daunting, almost mythological achievement, but one Liverpool will aim to assemble one by one like Infinity Stones. They are the perceived favourites in the league despite other clubs retooling. The Champions League isn’t as simple as PSG made it look last season in the knockouts, but a deep run is expected nonetheless. If not for PSG, who knows how far Liverpool could have gone given their league rival, Arsenal, did them a favour by eliminating their kryptonite, Real Madrid, in the same round.
In the end, a double remains a likely, achievable goal one way or the other: The Premier League plus one. Or two... or three.
Key Fixture Dates
Liverpool’s opening to the season might pale in comparison to Arsenal’s on paper, but the road is difficult nonetheless. Bournemouth, Newcastle and Arsenal in their first three games are pivotal. After a Merseyside derby and Community Shield rematch with Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Manchester United await.
Believed to be the most exciting title race on paper in years, an early picture will start to take shape just under two months into the season. Liverpool get Arsenal and Man Utd at home first, but have to travel to face Man City, Tottenham and Chelsea before New Year’s Eve.
Looking further ahead, three of their last four games of the season are Man Utd away, Chelsea at home and Aston Villa away.
Opponent
Dates
Arsenal
Aug. 31 (H), Jan. 7 (A)
Manchester City
Nov. 8 (A), Feb. 7 (H)
Manchester United
Oct. 18 (H), May 2 (A)
Chelsea
Oct. 4(A), May 9 (H)
Tottenham
Dec. 20 (A), Mar. 14 (H)
Major Signings
Before discussing signings, a moment to remember Diogo Jota who tragically passed away in a car accident earlier this summer. A Liverpool fan-favourite, a champion for club and country, who will forever be remembered at Anfield and immortalised with his number 20 retired forever.
The top spenders of the summer so far, and the second best sellers as well. Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitiké, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong are all ready to play their parts after bedding in this summer.
Gone are Alexander-Arnold, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz, Jarrel Quansah and Caoimhin Kelleher. Most of the signings are one-for-one replacements or upgrades in certain positions. More outgoings could happen as well with Harvey Elliott linked with a move, but all focus is on one potential late signing.
The door is being held open for Alexander Isak. Transfer window headlines are going to focus solely on Isak’s future at St. James’ Park. A formal opening bid has already been rejected, but the Reds continue to lurk. Especially as pressure mounts from within the squad. “I think there’s always room for an attacker in order to strengthen us so let’s see what the window brings in terms of the balance of the team,” club captain Virgil van Dijk said after the Community Shield.
There’s room, but it’s room rivals don’t want to see occupied. Wirtz and Ekitiké add to an attack that includes last season’s Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and preseason standout Rio Ngumoha, but options off the bench were lacking in the curtain-raiser loss to Palace. Isak likely pushes Ekitiké down the depth chart, but they could also play together.
Otherwise, most of the high-profile signings slot, pun intended, into the team naturally. Wirtz will operate in the 10 while Frimpong and Kerkez aim to be the next evolution of Klopp’s famous wing back partnership. A tough task, lest we forget how good Andy Robertson and Alexander-Arnold were during those years.
Player
Joined From
Fee (£)
Florian Wirtz
Bayer Leverkusen
£100 million
Hugo Ekitiké
Eintracht Frankfurt
£69 million
Milos Kerkez
Bournemouth
£40 million
Jeremie Frimpong
Bayer Leverkusen
£29.5 million
Giorgi Mamardashvili
Valencia
£25 million
Ármin Pécsi
Puskás Academy
£1.5 million
Will Wright
Salford City
£200,000
Freddie Woodman
Preston North End
Free
Ones to Watch, Breakout Stars
Whether or not Isak comes to fruition, one name has stood out this summer in preseason: Rio Ngumoha. The 17-year-old is a creative wide forward with an eye for goal scoring two goals and assisting two more across four games. He was the best player on the pitch in the first of two friendlies against Athletic Club by far.
It remains to be seen how much of a role Ngumoha plays, but one fans in the Kop end might push for given the rise of teenage talents in all of Europe. Trey Nyoni is another to watch out for as well, especially in domestic cup games.
Season Prediction
“For me, it would not be normal if it’s about spending, because the net spend of us compared to the other teams is not in our favour, if you look at the last two seasons. So if we are only favourites because we’ve spent a bit, I would see that as weird, because we’ve lost a lot as well,” Slot said as he rebuffed the idea of being frontrunners just because of how much money Liverpool have spent. The Dutchman insisted they are favourites because they won it last season in such strong fashion.
What once seemed like an unrelenting attack that boasted quality in multiple positions doesn’t have the depth it once had, but some of the most exciting European talents now call Anfield home. It will be a tougher campaign with Arsenal and Man City giving it a go in the transfer market, plus Tottenham, Chelsea and Man Utd are looking to turn a proverbial corner in the league. But, the holders are heading into the season looking to repeat.
Outside of attacking depth, what could be the biggest areas of concern are central midfield and central defence. Ryan Gravenberch’s reemergence last season, coupled with the rock-solid play of Alexis Mac Allister, created one of the best double pivots in Europe. The games come thick and fast, thicker and faster every passing minute it feels like. Slot needs to keep his trusted duo fit and firing all season.
At the back, it’s basically Ibrahima Konaté and Van Dijk. There’s Joe Gomez, but is Robertson really the fallback option at left centre back? Another area of concern as minutes pile up come January.
Pending fitness, and unforeseen drop-offs from star players, Liverpool look ready to defend their domestic title. Europe might be one step too far once again, but Slot likely needs to think of someone else’s name to sing Opus to in what’s apparently now tradition.
Competition
Finish
Premier League
1st
Champions League
Quarterfinals
FA Cup
Semifinals
League Cup
Win