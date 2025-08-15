Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 1
It’s been 82 agonising days since the end of the 2024–25 Premier League season but the world’s fiercest division finally returns Friday evening.
The transfer carousel has been spinning wildly in the background over the summer period but now it’s time for the main event to begin, with defending Premier League champions Liverpool kicking off the 2025–26 campaign against Bournemouth at Anfield.
The drama will continue to unfold on Saturday, before the highlight fixture of the weekend arrives on Sunday at Old Trafford as rivals Manchester United and Arsenal lock horns in a tantalising fixture. There’s also Monday night football to sink our teeth into.
With the excitement palpable, here are Sports Illustrated’s predictions for Premier League Gameweek 1.
Friday, August 15—Liverpool vs. Bournemouth Kicks Off New Season
Liverpool and Bournemouth get the season underway on Friday night and the defending champions will host the much-anticipated campaign opener. The Reds will be expecting victory from their first competitive outing in spite of last weekend’s Community Shield disappointment, with the Cherries given few hopes of an upset at Anfield given the number of stars they have lost in defence this summer.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Liverpool vs. Bournemouth
3–1
Saturday, August 16—Man City Head to Wolves
The first early kick-off this term pits Aston Villa and Newcastle United against one another, with the former aiming to capitalise on an unhappy pre-season for the Magpies. The Alexander Isak saga and some concerning friendly results have supporters on Tyneside worried, with a trip to Villa Park not the most appetising opener.
Newcastle’s newly-promoted rivals Sunderland will be keen for three points on their long-awaited Premier League comeback. The Black Cats host West Ham United, who will be seeking significant improvements following last season’s 14th-place Premier League finish. It’s a fixture that could go either way.
Brighton & Hove Albion welcome Fulham to the south coast on Saturday afternoon having made a host of new signings during the summer window. The same cannot be said for the Cottagers, who have spent just under £500,000 this summer—by far the lowest total in the Premier League. The clash at the Amex Stadium will be a tight affair between two sides who were fairly inconsistent in such fixtures last term.
Fresh from UEFA Super Cup heartbreak, Tottenham Hotspur will be eager to earn a first competitive victory under new manager Thomas Frank when they host Burnley. The Lilywhites offered signs of encouragement during their clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night and should saunter to victory over the Clarets.
Manchester City are desperate to improve upon a hugely underwhelming 2024–25 campaign and visit Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opener. The Cityzens underperformed at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup and the tournament has affected their pre-season plans, but they will be strong favourites at Molineux following a busy summer transfer window.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET
Aston Villa vs. Newcastle
3–2
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
Brighton vs. Fulham
1–1
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
Sunderland vs. West Ham
2–1
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
Tottenham vs. Burnley
2–0
5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET
Wolves vs. Man City
0–2
Sunday, August 17—Man Utd Host Arsenal in Huge First Game
Chelsea achieved what Man City couldn’t over the summer, earning world champion status at the Club World Cup. The Blues have enjoyed several prosperous months on and off the pitch, and they will seek to keep the good times rolling against Community Shield winners Crystal Palace on Sunday. The Eagles are also riding high but confidence won’t be enough to conquer Chelsea on its own.
Nottingham Forest supporters have endured five goalless draws during pre-season and there are unlikely to be fireworks at the City Ground for their clash with Brentford. It’s been all change for Brentford over the summer following the departures of former head coach Frank and attacking talisman Bryan Mbeumo, with expectations low heading into the new term.
The blockbuster fixture of Gameweek 1 is undoubtedly Manchester United vs. Arsenal, one of the English football calendar’s most highly-anticipated fixtures. The Red Devils endured misery last season and will be praying that three big-money forward signings can turn their fortunes around this term. For the Gunners, they are eager to finally end their trophy drought and finish at the top of the tree in the Premier League.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET
Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace
2–1
2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET
Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford
1–0
4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET
Man Utd vs. Arsenal
1–2
Monday, August 18—Leeds Return to Big Time at Elland Road
Championship winners Leeds United will have the backing of the Elland Road crowd for their first outing of the season, which sees them tangle with Premier League staple Everton. Both sides will view this as a winnable fixture, but the Toffees will be marginal favourites having made some quietly impressive signings this summer.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Leeds vs. Everton
2–2