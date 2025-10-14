Liverpool Savagely Troll Rivals Man Utd Ahead of Anfield Showdown
Liverpool have stoked the fire of their intense rivalry with Manchester United ahead of their upcoming clash on Sunday, reminding the 13-time Premier League winners on social media of their 7–0 mauling at Anfield two years ago.
The clash is one of English football’s most fiercely contested games, with many believing their meetings hold more significance than Liverpool’s Merseyside derby with Everton and Man Utd’s local derby with neighbourhood rivals Manchester City because of the illustrious history of the two clubs.
In recent years, Liverpool have gone from strength to strength, winning two Premier League titles, while United have gone backwards after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013. But they remain the giants of the Premier League—both have global fanbases that other clubs struggle to come near—and each encounter between the pair is hugely anticipated by players, fans and broadcasters.
The two will go head-to-head on Sunday, and ahead of the game the Reds posted a photo carousel on X featuring their best moments against United. Former and current superstars like Jamie Carragher, Fernando Torres and Mohamed Salah featured celebrating goals, but Liverpool captioned the thread with a very cheeky photo.
An Anfield scoreboard showcasing their 7–0 smashing of Erik ten Hag’s Man Utd began the thread, with the club making sure to remind everyone of one of the most lopsided results in Premier League history.
It’s worth mentioning that both teams from that photo were largely different than the teams that will take to the pitch on Sunday. Darwin Núñez and Roberto Firmino combined for three goals in March 2023, both of whom are not at the club anymore. As well, Jürgen Klopp was managing Liverpool while Ten Hag was in the opposing technical area.
Slot and Amorim Eyeing First Victory in Crucial Matchup
The first time Arne Slot and Ruben Amorim met on January 5 the points were shared. It was a result that didn’t derail Liverpool’s convincing run to their second Premier League title and was also a positive point for Amorim, who was still getting his feet wet in Manchester.
Now, the stakes are raised in more ways than one.
Liverpool have lost their last three games in all competitions and trail Arsenal by a point at the top of the table. A win would restore confidence and add even more fuel to the early title race. Especially if summer signings Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak find the back of the net given their struggles to begin 2025–26.
Man Utd, on the other hand, have a chance to do something unparalleled in the Amorim era—win two league games in a row. As ridiculous as that might sound, Amorim has yet to accomplish that feat in the Premier League.
By doing so on Sunday, he could also rewrite nine years of club failure at Anfield. Man Utd have not won at Anfield in the league since January 2016, and their most recent league victory over the Reds came at Old Trafford in August 2022.
A win would also silence a number of doubters given the ever-present questions about Amorim’s future at the club.