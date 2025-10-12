Ten Worst Premier League Summer Transfer Signings So Far—Ranked
Over £3 billion ($4 billion) spent. A staggering 155 incoming transfers. Countless sagas. It proved a memorable summer for Premier League clubs.
Ludicrous sums were splashed willy-nilly by all 20 teams in world football’s richest division. The Premier League transfer record was blown to smithereens and more was spent by English top-flight sides than those in La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga combined.
Many of those on the move in the Premier League over the summer have quickly adapted to new surroundings, but it’s been decidedly tougher for others. Eye-watering price tags are no guarantee of success, and a number of teams have discovered that the hard way.
While it’s too early to judge whether the Premier League’s new recruits will thrive in the coming months and years, there remain understandable concerns over those struggling to make their mark.
Here are the 10 worst signings of the summer so far based on early season performances.
The 10 Worst Premier League Summer Signings So Far—Ranked
10. Thierno Barry (Everton)
David Moyes helped steady the ship at Everton, but the Toffees entered the summer still crying out for a clinical centre forward. Thierno Barry was their solution to a longstanding issue, with the 22-year-old signed following an encouraging campaign with Villarreal.
Barry produced 11 goals and four assists in his one and only campaign with the Spanish side, enough to convince Everton to cough up £27 million ($36 million). With the deal done and dusted in early July, Barry had plenty of time to adjust to life on Merseyside.
However, things are yet to go to plan. Barry still finds himself behind the unconvincing Beto, limited to just two Premier League starts. He was hooked at half time in one of those at Anfield, while also struggling for an hour at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.
Barry now has nine appearances under his belt, but still awaits his first goal or assist for the Toffees. He’s done little to convince Moyes he’s worthy of a starting berth and it could be a while before he opens his Everton account.
9. Mads Hermansen (West Ham United)
Mads Hermansen seemed a sensible enough signing—especially by West Ham United standards—but the 25-year-old has endured a rotten start to life in the capital following his £20 million ($26.7 million) switch from Leicester City.
Several high-profile errors have already seen him thrust out of contention for the Irons despite starting the season as Graham Potter’s first-choice goalkeeper. Nuno Espírito Santo has opted against restoring Hermansen to the starting lineup early in his reign.
Hermansen has conceded 11 times in his four appearances for West Ham to date and has now dropped behind Alphonse Areola in the pecking order. Millions spent and the Hammers are back to where they were last season.
The only mitigating factor in Hermansen’s struggles is the leaky defence that stands before him, but worrying individual errors means he can ill-afford to point fingers elsewhere.
8. Anthony Elanga (Newcastle United)
Anthony Elanga was another academy gem that slipped through the cracks at Manchester United. The fleet-footed winger thrived upon joining Nottingham Forest, following up an encouraging debut season in the Midlands with a mightily impressive 2024–25 campaign which saw him contribute 18 goals.
However, since his £55 million ($73.4 million) move to Newcastle United, he’s not managed to score or assist, failing to inspire in 10 appearances for the Magpies. The Tynesiders struggled early in the season without a recognised striker and Elanga was one of those to pay the price, but the 23-year-old has offered Newcastle little more than blistering speed to date.
The Swede was restored to the starting lineup against his former employers Forest before the October international break, but dropped to the bench for Newcastle’s three previous league games. He already finds himself in an awkward position as he competes with the likes of Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy on the wings.
7. Jean-Clair Todibo (West Ham United)
West Ham United would have gleefully sent Jean-Clair Todibo back to Nice at the end of his loan spell last season, but an obligation to purchase the defender meant they were forced to splash £32.8 million ($43.8 million) on his services over the summer.
Todibo has not only been a huge disappointment on the pitch, with disciplinary issues seeing him fall out of favour with Potter before the manager’s dismissal. Espírito Santo, who prioritises defensive organisation and structure above anything else, is unlikely to recall the Frenchman.
The Hammers have been guilty of spending large sums unwisely in previous windows and Todibo is another example of wasted funds. He seemingly has no future with the club bar an incredible redemption arc.
West Ham now have another expensive castaway that will prove challenging to remove from their books.
6. James Trafford (Manchester City)
James Trafford secured a dream return to Manchester City over the summer, signing with his former club for £31 million ($41.3 million) having been sold to Burnley two years prior. The Englishman made his comeback with a point to prove, but is already glued to the bench.
The surprise addition of Gianluigi Donnarumma has pushed Trafford down the pecking order, with the signing of the towering Italian certainly not in City’s plans when they recruited Trafford. Few goalkeepers in world football could challenge Donnarumma for the No.1 jersey.
In hindsight, Trafford’s move looks ill-advised. The 23-year-old, who will be eager to make England’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, will struggle for game time this season, and did his chances of featuring no good following a disastrous display against Tottenham Hotspur back in August.
5. Alexander Isak (Liverpool)
The Alexander Isak saga dominated the summer transfer window. Newcastle played hardball in negotiations with Liverpool for their prized asset, but the Swede’s combative approach to transfer discussions ensured he eventually sealed his dream move to Anfield.
Isak arrived at Liverpool for a Premier League record £125 million ($166.9 million) fee and appeared to be the final piece of the puzzle. With the prolific 26-year-old in their ranks, back-to-back league titles appeared a formality.
However, having missed the entirety of pre-season with Newcastle after going on strike, Isak has been eased into the action by Arne Slot. He’s been used interchangeably with Hugo Ekitiké—who has made a comparatively brilliant start at Liverpool—and still appears a few gears below his usual standards.
Isak will almost certainly come good with time. After all, we have seen his talent time and time again on Tyneside. But it’s certainly been an underwhelming start for the record-breaker.
4. Yoane Wissa (Newcastle United)
One of the strikers drafted in to replace Isak was Yoane Wissa, with Newcastle benefitting from a protracted saga on this occasion. The deal was often on the edge of collapsing, but the Magpies eventually signed the forward from Brentford for a whopping £55 million ($73.4 million) transfer fee.
There is little doubt that Newcastle overpaid for Wissa. Brentford sensed their desperation and drove up the price for the 29-year-old following an admittedly stellar season with the Bees in which he scored 19 Premier League goals.
But a knee injury has ensured that Newcastle supporters are yet to see their new striker in action. He’s yet to wear the famous black and white shirt and will undoubtedly take time to regain full match fitness once recovered given he’s only played twice competitively since the end of last season.
Wissa will prove a handy addition for the Magpies as they juggle domestic and European duties, but his price tag was remarkably steep given his age and lack of experience for a top club.
3. Jamie Gittens (Chelsea)
Only Liverpool outspent perennial transfer window protagonists Chelsea last summer, with Jamie Gittens their second-most expensive addition. The £51.5 million ($68.7 million) deal for the Englishman has placed immediate pressure on his shoulders, especially with the encouraging form of positional peers Alejandro Garnacho and Estêvão at the start of their Chelsea careers.
Gittens, by contrast, has endured a tame beginning with the Blues. He’s made seven appearances but only three of those have been starts, with the ex-Borussia Dortmund winger failing to make a considerable impression on Enzo Maresca during his limited minutes.
Gittens is quick and direct, but currently lacks the finesse required to consistently provide for Chelsea. He’s no longer facing the porous backlines of the Bundesliga on a weekly basis.
The 21-year-old has enormous potential and that’s why Chelsea spent big on his services. But he’s yet to show many glimpses of his talents.
2. Milos Kerkez (Liverpool)
Andy Robertson was the weak link in Liverpool’s Premier League title-winning team, with Milos Kerkez signed from Bournemouth for £40 million ($53.4 million) to replace the Scotland international. Robertson remains at the club, but the expectation was always that Kerkez would be the starting left back this term.
That has been the case in the early weeks of the season, but it might not be for much longer. Kerkez has made an incredibly sluggish start to his career on Merseyside, forming part of a disjointed defence that has been alarmingly porous.
The 21-year-old was bullied by former teammate Antoine Semenyo on his competitive debut and things have only got worse from there. The odd decent display has not papered over the cracks, with the attack-minded full back having been well off the pace this term.
Kerkez, who was hooked in the first half against Burnley earlier this season as he edged towards a red card, needs to buck up his ideas—and soon.
1. Florian Wirtz (Liverpool)
There are no prizes for guessing the biggest underperformer among the Premier League’s summer signings. It’s undoubtedly Florian Wirtz, the £116 million ($154.9 million) attacking midfielder who’s yet to register a goal or assist for the reigning champions.
Wirtz was a statement signing for the Reds early in the window and enjoyed an encouraging pre-season. In the Community Shield, he was one of Liverpool’s best players in a disappointing defeat to Crystal Palace.
But Wirtz has struggled since the competitive action has begun. Not only has he failed to produce any goal contributions in nine Liverpool appearances, he’s been sloppy in possession, ineffective in duels and often anonymous in the final third.
Time is on the German’s side, who, much like Isak, should come good. But Liverpool are not quite sure how to utilise the 22-year-old just yet, with his sub-par performances already putting his place in Slot’s starting lineup under threat.