Liverpool ‘Agree Deal’ to Sign Florian Wirtz for Potential Premier League Record Fee
Liverpool have reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen to sign midfielder Florian Wirtz, reports have confirmed.
Negotiations between the two clubs have been ongoing for the past few weeks, with Liverpool failing with several attempts to convince Leverkusen to drop from their asking price of €150 million (£127.7 million, $173.7 million).
Despite the differences in valuation, both sides have long been confident that a compromise would eventually be found, and numerous outlets have confirmed Liverpool and Leverkusen have finally shaken hands.
According to The Athletic, Liverpool have agreed to pay up to €136.3 million (£116.1 million, $157.8 million) to bring Wirtz to Anfield this summer.
Of that fee, Liverpool will pay €117.5 million (£100.1 million, $136.1 million) up front, with a further €18.8 million (£16 million, $21.8 million) in performance-related add-ons.
Should all those bonuses be triggered, Wirtz would become the most expensive signing in Premier League history, eclipsing Chelsea’s £115 million ($156.4 million) acquisition of Moisés Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023.
It is, however, guaranteed to break Liverpool’s current transfer record—the £85 million ($115.6 million) paid to sign Darwin Núñez.
Wirtz, who snubbed interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester City, is now expected to undergo a medical ahead of becoming Liverpool’s third signing of the summer, following Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong and Hungarian goalkeeper Ármin Pécsi.
Reds left-back Andy Robertson, who faces his own fight for his future at Anfield ahead of the expected arrival of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, has already voiced his excitement towards working alongside Wirtz.