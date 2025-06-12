Liverpool Star Gives Verdict on Florian Wirtz Transfer Pursuit
Andy Robertson has offered a glowing assessment of Liverpool transfer target Florian Wirtz and revealed his own chastening experience against the 22-year-old.
The Reds have been negotiating a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Wirtz for several weeks and are seemingly close to finalising a transfer. The German side are holding out for £126.4 million ($172 million) but Liverpool are not willing to meet that asking price, hence why discussions are still ongoing. However, The Athletic report that the deal is in its “final stages”.
Wirtz is only interested in moving to Anfield this summer to join the Premier League champions, with Liverpool supporters undoubtedly thrilled about the prospect of signing one of the world’s best creators. They are not the only ones excited, though, with Reds left-back Robertson having admitted his glee at the reported deal.
“He was excellent against us [Scotland at Euro 2024] I do remember that,” the 31-year-old told Sky Sports. “Obviously that game [Germany 5–1 Scotland] was extremely tough for us, but he was excellent, he was the one causing us problems in the half-space, running in behind, he can mix it up.
“I haven't seen too much of him but I have played against him and that was enough to see he was going to be a top player. We played Leverkusen in the Champions League this year as well and we dominated that game a bit more as well, so it was probably a bit more difficult for him, but certainly in the German team against us he was excellent.”
Robertson added: “We're certainly linked with him, that’s for sure! You can’t miss it, you can’t not see it. But if we get him through then an exciting talent is through the door. We’ve already got a lot of exciting talent in there.
“He’s a right good player. He’ll only help us, and if he does get through the door then we’ll be excited to play with him.”
Robertson’s place in the Liverpool team is under threat next season as another imminent summer signing prepares to contest his starting left-back spot. Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is close to joining the Reds, with Robertson backing himself against the incoming Hungarian.