Liverpool Stunned by Nottingham Forest as Arne Slot Suffers First Defeat
Liverpool lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest at Anfield as Arne Slot suffered his first defeat as Jurgen Klopp's successor in the Premier League.
Callum Hudson-Odoi curled a beautiful effort from outside the penalty area past Alisson Becker at his far post. His goal ended up being the difference maker leading to Nottingham Forest's first win at Anfield since 1969. Not only that, it was the first Premier League goal conceded by Liverpool in the Arne Slot era.
Slot's men were perfect on the season heading into the day. Liverpool, as the side normally is at Anfield, was heavily favored against Nuno Espírito Santo's side as the Premier League restarted after the international break.
Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels was massive on the day making five saves. Liverpool attempted more shots than Forest and had a higher xG (expected goals), but couldn't find a goal, let alone an equalizer, after going down. There were eight yellow cards shared between the two sides over the course of the match.
The win pushes Nottingham Forest up the table all the way to fourth on eight points. Liverpool now trails Manchester City by three points after Erling Haaland's two goals erased an early deficit for the reigning Premier League champion.
Liverpool looks to rebound mid-week when it faces off against Christian Pulisic and AC Milan in its first Champions League match under Slot. Then, the Reds welcome Bournemouth to Anfield on Sept. 21.
Forest heads to the American Express Stadium to take on Brighton & Hove Albion hoping to use the momentum earned at Anfield against Fabian Hürzeler.