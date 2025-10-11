Liverpool Sweating Over Fresh Injury Blow Ahead of Man Utd Clash
Liverpool centre back Ibrahima Konaté has withdrawn from the France squad after fresh tests on a muscle injury.
Konaté was substituted midway through the 2–1 defeat to Chelsea and did not appear to be injured, leading many to believe manager Arne Slot was simply sending a message over his underwhelming form. But the Dutchman later revealed his withdrawal was as a result of a fitness scare.
He was called up to the France squad for the current international window but Konaté went unused in Wednesday’s 3–0 win over Azerbaijan—concerns over his fitness have now escalated to the point that he has been released from the squad.
“Ibrahima Konaté was released to his club this Saturday, Benjamin Pavard was called up as reinforcement,” a statement read. “During his last match with Liverpool, against Chelsea on October 4, the central defender felt discomfort in the quadriceps of his right thigh.
“Ibrahima Konaté has been receiving treatment and following an adapted protocol since his arrival at Clairefontaine on Monday, but he will not be able to play in Reykjavik on Monday.
“After speaking with the player and Franck Le Gall, the French team doctor, Didier Deschamps decided to return Ibrahima Konaté to his club's availability and replace him in the squad with Benjamin Pavard.”
Clock Ticking for Konate to Be Fit for Man Utd Clash
Liverpool will now have one week to help Konaté heal in time for next weekend’s meeting with Manchester United.
Centre back is already an area of concern for Liverpool, who lost Italian international Giovanni Leoni to an ACL injury which is likely to end his season.
If Konaté faces a spell on the sidelines, the only natural replacement to line up alongside Virgil van Dijk would be Joe Gomez, who was surprisingly overlooked off the bench last time out against Chelsea and Slot turned to defensive midfielder Ryan Gravenberch to fill the void.
Wataru Endo, another natural midfielder, has experience in the heart of defence but, like Konaté, was forced to withdraw from international duty through injury.