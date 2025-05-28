Liverpool Target Has ‘Already Said Yes’ to Summer Transfer
Liverpool target Milos Kerkez is reported to have “already said yes” to a transfer this summer, but a fee with Bournemouth still needs to be agreed.
Kerkez has been one of the Premier League’s breakout stars of 2024–25, playing a huge part in Bournemouth’s ascent to nine place and a club record points tally in the top flight.
His displays have caught the attention of bigger clubs and left-back is a position of particular interest to Liverpool, due to Andrew Robertson’s age and drop in form.
The new Premier League champions appear to be juggling several transfer pursuits simultaneously, amid interest in Bayer Leverkusen duo Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong. The latter is edging closer to a £29.5 million ($39.7 million) move that would see him replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Things aren’t as advanced for Kerkez, but Fabrizo Romano has reported that talks between Liverpool and Bournemouth are “underway”. That is the biggest hurdle to clear as there are said to be “no issues on personal terms” between Liverpool and Kerkez, who is happy to join.
In Romano’s words, a deal is “absolutely on”, though.
Despite winning the Premier League by a comfortable margin—the title was mathematically theirs with four games to spare—Liverpool have work to do this summer. The squad is still almost exclusively that which Jürgen Klopp left behind upon his departure from Anfield 12 months ago and needs carefully refreshing to avoid this season’s success being just a flash in the pan.
As well as a right-back (Frimpong), left-back (Kerkez) and attacking midfielder (Wirtz), the Reds are in the market for a striker. According to a recent report from Germany, the Reds are “seriously” pursuing Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike, but face major competition from Chelsea.