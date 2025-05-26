Liverpool’s ‘Concrete Interest’ in Florian Wirtz Confirmed by Bayer Leverkusen Chief
Bayer Leverkusen managing director Simon Rolfes has confirmed Liverpool’s “concrete interest” in Florian Wirtz, with the Reds aiming to secure the mammoth signing at the start of the summer transfer window.
Liverpool claimed the Premier League title during Arne Slot’s first season in charge despite a quiet summer last time around, and there’s an expectation for the club to conduct plenty of business to best prepare themselves for their title defence next season.
The Reds are making moves at full-back, with Jeremie Frimpong set to arrive as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s replacement and Milos Kerkez a potential long-term successor to Andy Robertson.
Further up the pitch, Liverpool have their heart set on Leverkusen’s Wirtz and are reportedly the front-runners in the race to sign the German international. The Reds’ interest was confirmed by Leverkusen director Rolfes.
“It’s currently an open subject with Florian,” he said, speaking on Wirtz’s future at Erik ten Hag’s introductory press conference as the club’s new manager.
“There is concrete interest from Liverpool, but there’s no more to say right now. Florian is our player.”
Rolfes’ comments thus play down reports of Liverpool sending a bid worth €100 million (£84 million, $113.7 million) for Wirtz, with Leverkusen understood to be demanding a fee of €150 million (£126.1 million, $170.8 million).
Manchester City are thought to have been priced out of a move, while Bayern Munich were left stunned by Wirtz’s preference to join the Premier League champions. Bayern have a knack for poaching the best of the rest that the Bundesliga has to offer, but it looks like they’re going to miss out on arguably the division’s most impressive performer over the past couple of years.
The 22-year-old playmaker inspired Leverkusen to a historic Bundesliga title last season in the competition with 23 goal involvements, and he matched that haul this term despite his team finishing comfortably second to the Rekordmeister.