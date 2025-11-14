‘Approach Made’—Liverpool Target Second Bayern Munich Player
Liverpool have joined the race to sign Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry on a free transfer next summer, reports from across Europe have revealed.
The Reds are hard at work preparing their strategy for the 2026 summer window, well aware that their underwhelming start to the season could force them to be active in terms of player recruitment.
Among those under consideration is thought to be Bayern centre back Dayot Upamecano, whose expiring contract has seen him identified as a potential replacement for Liverpool’s own contract rebel, Ibrahima Konaté.
Upamecano is not the only Bayern star being watched, however. La Gazzetta dello Sport first revealed Liverpool’s interest in signing Gnabry, whose contract stand-off has also attracted the attention of Juventus.
The Italian outlet suggest Liverpool are the clear favourites to land Gnabry due to their comparative financial strength, but prominent German journalist, and BILD’s lead editor, Christian Falk insists the race is not so clear.
Could Liverpool Sign Serge Gnabry?
Falk confirms interest in Gnabry from Liverpool and Juventus, stating an approach has been made by both, but notes the winger’s mammoth salary is causing significant issues for his two suitors.
Gnabry is among the top earners at Bayern on a contract which he signed in 2022. His terms are due to expire at the end of the season and the Bundesliga champions have made it abundantly clear he will not be given a similar offer.
It is believed that Gnabry is open to taking a pay cut to extend his stay with Bayern, but the delicate nature of negotiations has opened up the possibility of Liverpool and Juventus swooping in.
Gnabry is a right winger by trade—he remains one of the world’s best on his day—but has shown impressive versatility this season to play on both the left wing and in a central attacking midfield role, chipping in with four goals and four assists in 15 appearances across all competitions.
Bayern want to keep Gnabry and are still working on an agreement over fresh terms, but if the stalemate drags on for another six weeks, Liverpool and Juventus will both be able to hold formal talks with the 30-year-old.
As a potential free transfer, Gnabry could be handed higher wages by either of his European suitors in the absence of any fee.