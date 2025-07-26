Liverpool vs. AC Milan: How to Watch Pre-Season Friendly on TV, Live Stream
Liverpool’s preparations for the 2025–26 season continue on Saturday when the Reds face Milan in their third pre-season friendly of the summer.
Liverpool’s Asian tour commences with the clash at Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong on Saturday and it will be the toughest test of their pre-season schedule so far. Arne Slot’s 29-man squad will look to follow in Arsenal’s footsteps by overcoming the Rossoneri and handing invaluable minutes to summer signings.
The Reds have already been victorious in battles with Championship sides Preston North End and Stoke City, and they will be strong favourites for the upcoming duel with Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan.
Liverpool supporters will be eager to catch a glimpse of some of their starry new signings in Hong Kong, with a potential debut even handed out to £79 million summer recruit Hugo Ekitiké.
Here’s how fans can tune into the action.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Milan Kick Off?
- Location: Kowloon, Hong Kong
- Venue: Kai Tak Sports Park
- Date: Saturday, July 26
- Kick-off time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Milan on TV and Live Stream
Those in the United Kingdom and Ireland will be able to watch the fixture on Liverpool’s online streaming platform All Red Video. A monthly subscription costing £4.99 will provide access to the match, although the code PS2025 offers a month-free trial and is available to use at the time of writing.
International supporters can also watch the clash via All Red Video—except in Hong Kong and Italy—although those in the United States can also tune in via CBS Sports Golazo and Paramount+.
In Mexico, the fixture will be broadcast on Disney+ Premium and ESPN.
Milan supporters in Italy can watch on DAZN or via Milan’s official website.
What Next for Liverpool and Milan?
Liverpool continue their pre-season tour of Asia with a clash against Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos on July 30, before returning to Merseyside for two separate matches with Athletic Club on Monday, August 4. Their final pre-season outing comes against Crystal Palace in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 10.
Milan’s next friendly comes against Australian side Perth Glory on Thursday, July 31, before two more clashes with Premier League opposition. Leeds United are their adversaries on Saturday, August 9 and Chelsea host them the following day.