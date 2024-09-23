Liverpool vs. West Ham United – Carabao Cup Preview, Predictions, Team News
Premier League clubs Liverpool and West Ham United face off in the third round of the Carabao Cup this week at Anfield.
After a blip last weekend in a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, Liverpool got back on track with wins in the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. The Reds claimed three points in the new Champions League format with a 3-1 comeback victory over AC Milan at the San Siro despite an early goal from USMNT star Christian Pulisic.
Arne Slot's team pickup three more points in league action at home with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Bournemouth. Luis Díaz bagged a first-half brace while Darwin Núñez got in on the action to score his first goal of the season.
Like Slot with Liverpool, West Ham is also under new guidance on the touchline with first-year boss Julen Lopetegui. The Hammers haven't won in their last three league games.
The team's last win came back on Aug. 28 in the second round of the Carabao Cup. West Ham picked up a 1-0 win over Bournemouth with Jarrod Bowen firing his side in front late on to help the team secure its place in the next round.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. West Ham United Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Wednesday, Sept. 25
- Kick-off Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
Liverpool vs. West Ham United H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Liverpool: 4 wins
- West Ham United: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
Current Form (All Competitions)
Liverpool
West Ham United
Liverpool 3–0 Bournemouth – 09/21/2024
West Ham United 0–3 Chelsea – 09/21/2024
AC Milan 1–3 Liverpool – 09/17/2024
Fulham 1–1 West Ham United – 09/14/2024
Liverpool 0–1 Nottingham Forest – 09/14/2024
West Ham United 1–3 Manchester City – 08/31/2024
Manchester United 0–3 Liverpool – 09/01/2024
West Ham United 1–0 Bournemouth – 08/28/2024
Liverpool 2–0 Brentford – 08/25/2024
Crystal Palace 0–2 West Ham United – 08/24/2024
How to Watch Liverpool vs. West Ham United on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
Sky Sports+
United States
Paramount+
Canada
DAZN
Liverpool Team News
Liverpool was without starting goalkeeper Alisson in the home win over Bournemouth. The 31-year-old missed the match due to a muscle injury with his backup, Caoimhin Kelleher, getting the nod and keeping a clean sheet with seven saves.
"He has a slight issue with one of his muscles and we wonder if this game tomorrow is coming too early or not," Slot said last week of his goalkeeper's injury. Alisson is still a doubt for upcoming cup contest and it would make sense for Kelleher to start again with the Brazilian aiming for a return this weekend against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Midfielder Harvey Elliott is the only long-term injury concern in the Liverpool camp. The 21-year-old is recovering from a broken foot suffered earlier this month and is on track to return to the mix in late October.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham United
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham United (4–2–3–1): Kelleher; Bradely, Quansah, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Jota.
West Ham United Team News
New striker Niclas Füllkrug is the only West Ham player that could miss the midweek clash through injury. The former Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund forward is dealing with a calf problem is unlikely to feature at Anfield.
West Ham United Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
West Ham United Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool (3–4–2–1): Areola; Todibo, Álvarez, Kilman; Wan-Bissaka, Souček, Paqueta, Emerson; Kudus, Bowen, Antonio.
Liverpool vs. West Ham United Score Prediction
West Ham has talent in its squad to pose a threat against Liverpool, especially on the counter-attack with the likes of Bowen and Mohammed Kudus. However, the Hammers have yet to really put it together under Lopetegui on a consistent basis to start the season.
Liverpool rarely lose at Anfield – Nottingham Forest aside. Slot's side will continue its good recent run of form with a comfortable home win to advance to the next round of the Carabao Cup, proving to be too much for the Hammers.
Prediction: Liverpool 2–0 West Ham United