Barcelona Winger Transfer Targets: Ranking the Five Best
Success is relentlessly demanded at Barcelona, where expectations are rarely exceeded. However, in 2024–25, Hansi Flick’s side went above and beyond.
A cruel defeat in the Champions League semifinals would have hurt, but a glut of domestic silverware arrived in Catalonia as compensation. After enduring a tumultuous campaign with Xavi Hernández at the helm, Barça ended the season as Spain’s top dogs in La Liga, as well as the Copa del Rey and Supercopa holders.
The squad doesn’t require major surgery. Sporting director Deco has confirmed as much already.
While Barça will struggle to upgrade on Flick’s preferred XI, depth is required in several areas of the pitch. In attack, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal were borderline ubiquitous. They combined for 112 appearances and more than 9,000 minutes in all competitions. Such reliance will eventually take its toll.
Thus, it’s no surprise that Barcelona rumor mills have been laden with winger targets. Here’s how Sports Illustrated ranks five potential options—based on multiple factors, including player quality, stylistic fit, age and the likelihood of them joining.
5. Gabriel Martinelli
- Current club: Arsenal
- Age: 23
- Contract expires: June 2027
- Expected price: €60 million ($68 million)
- 2024–25 league stats: 8 goals, 4 assists
Martinelli endured a down year in 2023–24, and while he failed to reach the heights of 2022–23 this season, the Brazilian improved upon the previous campaign.
However, the winger’s stagnation and failure to build on his sole outstanding Premier League season has some wondering whether Arsenal should sell and buy an upgrade down the left. If they’re willing to extend Leandro Trossard’s contract, that does make some sense.
As a result, Martinelli has reportedly been added to Barcelona’s list of options this summer. He’s not believed to be a priority target, though. Arsenal would likely demand big money to let the 23-year-old with room to grow depart.
Martinelli has proven to be an efficient finisher off both feet with speed to burn, and you can easily see him excelling in the role Raphinha has so far performed under Flick. However, a deal is unlikely with Barça’s leading targets established.
4. Nico Williams
- Current club: Athletic Club
- Age: 22
- Contract expires: June 2027
- Expected price: €58 million ($66 million)
- 2024–25 league stats: 5 goals, 5 assists
Barcelona were heavily linked with Nico Williams last summer off the back of the Spaniard’s standout Euro 2024 campaign while he operated in tandem with Yamal. Barça sought to replicate that dynamic in Catalonia, but Williams turned them down.
The Athletic Club star is dynamite in open space, but a brilliant one-on-one dribbler, too. He’s mightily explosive and able to beat his man both on the inside and out. Such variation renders Williams an unmissable talent, and his 2024–25 campaign burst into life during the second half of the season after a slow start.
It was thought that Barça would go in for Williams again this summer, with the Spanish international now ready to move on, but Joan Laporta revealed last month that he’s not a player they’re considering. It’d be a difficult deal to finance.
3. Luis Díaz
- Current club: Liverpool
- Age: 28
- Contract expires: June 2027
- Expected price: €80 million ($89 million)
- 2024–25 league stats: 13 goals, 7 assists
Laporta said Barcelona were focussing on alternatives to Williams, and among those targets is believed to be Liverpool’s Luis Díaz.
The Colombian can often frustrate with his decision-making and inefficiency in front of goal, but he’s a player you can rally behind. Like Martinelli, Díaz gets through a tremendous amount of work defensively and is relentless in his attempt to have an impact in games.
Díaz isn’t refined, but he enters the summer off the back of an excellent season with the Premier League champions. Mohamed Salah stole the show at Anfield, but Díaz played an important supporting role. The winger scored 13 league goals for the Reds—his best return since joining the club.
The Colombian’s future is uncertain, and talks with Barcelona have supposedly taken place. However, with two years left on his deal, Liverpool can still demand a big fee. Can they really afford to sign the 28-year-old?
2. Kingsley Coman
- Current club: Bayern Munich
- Age: 28
- Contract expires: June 2027
- Expected price: €35–45 million ($40–50 million)
- 2024–25 league stats: 5 goals, 4 assists
Raphinha and Yamal were two of the standout performers of 2024–25. They certainly don’t need to upgrade on their current starting options. However, a lack of high-quality depth options—excluding Ferran Torres—meant Flick had little choice but to run the pair into the ground.
Barça require superior cover out wide, and Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman would be an excellent fit. The Frenchman is used to competing with stars for minutes and has previously worked with Flick at Bayern Munich. It was Coman who scored the game’s only goal in the 2020 Champions League final as Flick guided Die Roten to the treble.
The French winger hasn’t recorded 20 league starts in the previous four seasons, but is a more than reliable operator down either flank when fit. Serious injury woes have escaped Coman in recent years.
He’s more of a dribbler than a finisher, but his familiarity with Flick, experience and contentment with playing second fiddle render him an excellent choice for Barcelona. Bayern also won’t demand too big of a fee.
1. Marcus Rashford
- Current club: Manchester United
- Age: 27
- Contract expires: June 2028
- Expected price: €40–48 million ($45–54 million)
- 2024–25 league stats: 6 goals, 4 assists
Marcus Rashford’s Aston Villa loan ended prematurely due to injury, and the England international is expected to return to Old Trafford this summer. Villa are unlikely to sign Rashford permanently.
However, their loss could be Barcelona’s gain. Manchester United could ask for as little as €40 million (£33.7 million, $45.4 million) for Rashford, and the Spanish champions are undoubtedly intrigued. The winger is believed to be at the forefront of their thinking.
It’s been a while since we’ve seen Rashford at his very best, but there were glimmers at Villa Park. There was a period in their Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Paris Saint-Germain when the Englishman threatened to take over the tie as Villa teased a remarkable comeback.
If he can stay fit and focused, Rashford is a game-breaking talent who’d thrive under Flick at Barcelona. For the reported fee, they won’t stumble upon an option with greater upside.