Report: Luis Diaz Wanted to Join Liverpool Rivals in 2024, Swap Deal Rejected
Luis Díaz’s desire to leave Liverpool was made clear in the summer of 2024, reports claim, when the Reds proposed a blockbuster transfer that would have sent him to Manchester City.
Reports of unrest relating to his contract meant Díaz was regularly linked with an exit from Liverpool during his final 12 months at the club. Barcelona were often named as suitors but it was Bayern Munich who snapped the Colombia international up this summer, striking a deal worth £65.5 million ($88.8 million).
With two goals and two assists in his first two Bundesliga games, Díaz is enjoying life with Bayern, but The Telegraph claim he had another club in mind 12 months ago.
The report states Liverpool’s newly formed transfer department—Fenway Sports Group’s chief executive Michael Edwards, sporting director Richard Hughes and manager Arne Slot—were made aware of Díaz’s desire to join City before the 2024–25 season.
Willing to grant Díaz’s request, Liverpool are said to have proposed a swap deal which would have brought Julián Alvarez to Anfield in exchange.
City officials bluntly refused to do business with a rival, insisting they had no desire to strengthen the side that had posed their greatest threat over the past decade. In response, Liverpool took the same stance and the deal was firmly removed from the table.
While Díaz remained with Liverpool for another 12 months, Alvarez was granted an exit from the Etihad Stadium just weeks later. A deal worth £81.5 million was agreed to take him to Atlético Madrid, where the 25-year-old scored a significant 29 goals as well as contributing eight assists in his debut campaign.
The fall-out from a potential swap between Díaz and Alvarez could have been seismic, not least because it would have seen Liverpool recruit an elite striker 12 months ahead of schedule.
Hugo Ekitiké and Alexander Isak both made the moves to Anfield this summer for over £200 million combined—the latter a British record £125 million transfer— but neither deal would have been a priority had Liverpool snapped up Alvarez.