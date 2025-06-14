Luis Suarez Gives Lamine Yamal Critical Advice Amid Ballon d'Or Talk
Luis Suárez and Inter Miami kick off the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday, but the former Barcelona player gave his old club's current star, Lamine Yamal, some advice after a disappointing end to the UEFA Nations League for Spain.
The Barcelona youngster put himself in rarified air after this season playing a major role in delivering three trophies for the Catalan club. At just 17-years-old, he's firmly in the conversation for this year's Ballon d'Or award. Failing to win the Champions League hurts his chances, but even being in the conversation reflects the campaign he had.
Suárez, part of the last Barcelona team to deliver a European trophy in a Blaugrana shirt, sent Yamal some important advice ahead of the Club World Cup curtain-raiser.
“Lamine is a player who is showing maturity at an early age compared to others. He shows great maturity at the age of 17,” the Uruguayan said to DAZN. “He takes responsibility when he participates in important matches, and he has challenges that he imposes on himself as a Barcelona fan. I am very happy for him.
“He has to continue to enjoy himself and continue to gain experience in order to continue to improve. There are still things he needs to learn, as we all learned when we were 18, 20, or 25 years old. He is marking an era and making a big difference.”
Yamal put pressure on himself after going out of the Champions League to restore Barcelona's place atop of Europe next season. He also didn't shy away from taking shots at Real Madrid, who Barcelona beat four times last campaign, highlighting the confidence he has in himself. Outside pressure began to build the year prior when he announced himself during Spain's run to the UEFA Euro title.
Talk of contending for this year's Ballon d'Or will only add more to a player who won La Liga twice before turning 18. His national team boss, Luis De la Fuente, believes Yamal should win the award, but Ousmane Dembélé continues to be a favorite after guiding Paris Saint-Germain to their first Champions League trophy in dominant fashion.
Heeding the words of a former great at the club could go a long way in keeping Yamal focused despite whatever twists and turns await him. Especially after being upset by Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final.