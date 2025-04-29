Lamine Yamal Rips Real Madrid With Brutal Jibe
Lamine Yamal, the young Spanish and Barcelona star, isn't shying away from letting his critics hear it ahead of the Catalans' clash with Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. From letting their rivals know on the pitch that they can't contend with Hansi Flick's juggernaut, to exuding a level of confidence in press conferences, Yamal isn't afraid of letting Barcelona's bitter rival just exactly how he feels.
Yamal and Barcelona are riding high after winning the Copa del Rey over Real Madrid last weekend while maintaining a four-point lead in the La Liga title race. They are 180 minutes away from reaching another European final capping off what would be a historic 12 months for the 17-year-old.
"While I'm winning, they can't say anything. When they beat me, they can," Yamal remarked in a pre-match press conference on Tuesday. "I don't have any fear, but I do feel that motivation and get those butterflies in my stomach before a game. I think that's a good thing."
Barcelona's 3-2 victory in extra time was the third over Real Madrid this season. The Catalans previously dismantled Los Blancos 4-0 in La Liga and 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup earlier this season. Their next meeting, May 11 in La Liga, could decide the Spanish title race. Real Madrid's struggles have been well documented with the club apparently replacing Carlo Ancelotti come the end of the season. But, Barcelona have been a class above in every clash between the two sides under Flick.
If he plays on Wednesday, which he is expected to, it'll mark his 100th appearance already for the legendary club. He's provided 38 goal contributions this season (14 goals, 24 assists) as Barcelona chase two more trophies.