Luka Modric Among Three ‘Superstars’ Turned Down by Inter Miami
The representatives of Luka Modrić, Kevin De Bruyne and Neymar Jr. all “contacted” Inter Miami to discuss a potential transfer this summer, a new report has claimed.
The divisive MLS outfit have made a habit of recruiting glitzy figures who made their name among Europe’s elite in recent years. Javier Mascherano’s current crop is notably built around the former Barcelona quartet of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.
Alongside tying their star players down to new contracts, Inter Miami’s co-owner Jorge Mas has openly discussed adding “another star player” to the club’s roster. BBC Sport’s Guillem Balagué has sensationally claimed that outgoing Real Madrid icon Modrić was put forward for this position by his agents, who supposedly reached out to Inter Miami to discuss a potential move once it became clear he would not remain in the Spanish capital.
No deal came to pass, and AC Milan are on the cusp of snapping up the free agent once he sees out the Club World Cup with Madrid this summer.
Miami were heavily linked with a move for De Bruyne after securing the Belgian’s MLS discovery rights back in April shortly after he announced his departure from Manchester City. No offer was ultimately made despite the playmaker’s evident interest in linking up with Messi. Rival outfit Chicago Fire actually came closest to luring De Bruyne to America before he signed for Napoli.
Neymar is another intriguing case. Speculation over a reunion with Messi and Suárez had remained spurious before the injury-prone Brazilian eventually extended his stay at boyhood club Santos for another six months. Together with his former Barcelona colleagues, Neymar was part of modern football’s most fearsome attacking trio. While romping to a European treble in 2014–15, the three forwards combined for an outrageous 122 goals.
Messi and co. have found enough firepower this summer to emerge from the Club World Cup group stage unbeaten, setting up a daunting last-16 tie against reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain. However, the side with the best regular season record last year has some work to do domestically after winning just half of their 16 MLS games.