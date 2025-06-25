‘Lot of Desire’—Luka Modric’s Next Move Confirmed by Club Chief
AC Milan sporting director Igli Tare has confirmed the club has struck a deal to sign veteran midfielder Luka Modrić when he departs Real Madrid later this summer.
Modrić inked a short-term extension to prolong his time with Madrid until the conclusion of the FIFA Club World Cup, after which he will depart for pastures new for the first time in 13 years. Talks with Milan were held before the tournament began but final confirmation will only come once Madrid’s time in the United States comes to a close.
It is just a matter of time before Modrić puts pen to paper and Tare has admitted he is excited to see what the 39-year-old will bring to the team next season.
“We analyzed this thing here and one of the shortcomings of last year was a clear leadership in the team,” Tare told a press conference.
“Maybe I don’t know the dynamics closely but I think that the purchase of Modrić serves precisely this purpose: he is a player who is an important figure in world football.
“I spoke to him in person and I saw him as a boy who still has a lot of desire to be competitive. His arrival is fundamental to be a point of reference for a team that needs players of this form.
“There will not only be him but also one or two purchases that will be part of these experienced players but will be a driving force for young players with great prospects.”
Quizzed on his conversations with Modrić, Tare revealed the Croatia international has his sights firmly set on adding to his immense trophy cabinet.
“The first thing he asked me was if we were a team built to win the championship, we are talking about a champion who comes from Real Madrid and has won seven Champions Leagues,” Tare continued.
“I understood that he wants to come immediately to be a protagonist, it will be fundamental for what he will transmit to the team in terms of mentality and personality, of leadership. It would also be a great thing for him to have a season as a protagonist, taking into account that there is also the Club World Cup.”