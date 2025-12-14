SI

Major ‘Contract Twist’ Determines Vinicius Junior’s Fate at Real Madrid

Los Blancos have been in negotiations with the superstar forward for 12 months.

Amanda Langell

Vinicius Junior only has a year and a half left on his Real Madrid contract.
Vinicius Junior only has a year and a half left on his Real Madrid contract. / Denis Doyle/Getty Images

The stalled contract talks between Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior are reportedly coming to an end, with the club making re-signing its No. 7 a top and urgent priority.

The Brazilian, whose current deal expires in June 2027, has been in negotiations with Los Blancos since January. Little progress has been made, though, with the two sides thought to be disagreeing over a proposed salary—Vinicius Jr is reportedly asking for €30 million ($34.6 million) per season.

To make the situation worse, the winger put all talks on hold due to his devolving relationship with current manager Xabi Alonso. Reports claimed Vinicius Jr told club president Florentino Pérez that extending his contract is “not the best option” for him as long as he remains on tense terms with the new boss.

Yet the standoff is thought to be coming to an end. AS report Real Madrid are confident in renewing Vinicius Jr’s contract and they have no plans to “keep letting time pass” without locking down the superstar forward.

The dialogue is “continuous” between the club president and the player, and the two have discussed the importance of securing Vinicius Jr’s future in a white shirt. There is a strong possibility an extension will “appear on the horizon.”

Real Madrid Face Several Contract Decisions in 2026

David Alaba, Antonio Rüdiger
Question marks surround the futures of David Alaba (left) and Antonio Rüdiger. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Even if Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr finally agree to a new deal, the club still has several decisions to make about its current squad, starting with David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger. The two defenders are out of contract at the end of the season, and will likely not be offered extensions due to fitness concerns.

The Spanish giants also must decide what to do with Ferland Mendy, another defender who spends more time in the infirmary than on the pitch. The Frenchman is under contract until June 2027, as are Dani Ceballos and Fran García.

With Los Blancos in the market for a deep-lying playmaker and a center back, they will have to take a hard look at the out-of-favor players taking up space on Xabi Alonso’s bench.

Still, securing Vinicius Jr’s signature, ideally without a historic salary attached to the Brazil international, remains the top priority for the 15-time European champions.

Player

Age

End of Contract

Antonio Rüdiger

32

June 30, 2026

Dani Carvajal

33

June 30, 2026

David Alaba

33

June 30, 2026

Vinicius Junior

25

June 30, 2027

Brahim Díaz

26

June 30, 2027

Thibaut Courtois

33

June 30, 2027

Fran García

26

June 30, 2027

Dani Ceballos

29

June 30, 2027

