Major Man Utd Squad Omission as Benjamin Sesko on Bench Against Arsenal
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is without goalkeeper André Onana for the visit of Arsenal to Old Trafford, with Rasmus Højlund also omitted from the squad amid continued uncertainty over his future.
The Dane has been linked with RB Leipzig, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks following the signing of 22-year-old Benjamin Šeško, and the decision has been made to leave him out of the Red Devils’ squad entirely.
Onana did not play any of United’s five pre-season fixtures because of a hamstring injury, and he's not fit to take his place in goal. Instead, Altay Bayındır takes his place between the sticks, with Tom Heaton on the bench.
Amorim has opted to leave Šeško, who is short of match fitness, on the bench and instead fields a front three of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount. For Mbeumo and Cunha, it’s a Premier League debut in a United shirt, while for Mount it’s a big forward step after a rotten run of injuries that has significantly derailed his career.
Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw start in a central back three, with Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu operating as Amorim’s energetic wing-backs. In the middle, Bruno Fernandes is again asked to play in a two-man midfield with Casemiro—a regular theme of 2024–25 that didn’t bode particularly well for the 13-time Premier League winners.
Man Utd’s lineup to face Arsenal
- GK: Altay Bayındır
- CB: Matthijs de Ligt
- CB: Leny Yoro
- CB: Luke Shaw
- RWB: Diogo Dalot
- CM: Bruno Fernandes
- CM: Casemiro
- LWB: Patrick Dorgu
- AM: Mason Mount
- AM: Bryan Mbeumo
- CF: Matheus Cunha