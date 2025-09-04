Man City 2025–26 Champions League Squad: Cherki’s Availability Revealed
Manchester City are aiming for redemption in this season’s Champions League after their disastrous early exit in 2024–25.
The Cityzens were dumped out of the competition in the knockout play-off after an underwhelming league phase campaign, losing home and away to Real Madrid as they exited with their tail between their legs.
Pep Guardiola will be expecting drastic improvements this term on the continent, with City harbouring ambitions of a second Champions League title after their maiden success in 2022–23.
The eight-time Premier League champions have now named their squad for the league phase of this year’s competition, with a host of new signings preparing for European debuts with City.
Man City 2025–26 Champions League Squad: Full List of Players
Player
Age
Position
Marcus Bettinelli
33
GK
Gianluigi Donnarumma
26
GK
Stefan Ortega
32
GK
James Trafford
22
GK
Matheus Nunes
27
RB
Nathan Aké
30
CB
Rúben Dias
28
CB
Abdukodir Khusanov
21
CB
John Stones
31
CB
Rayan Aït-Nouri
24
LB
Joško Gvardiol
23
LB
Nico González
23
DM
Rodri
29
DM
Mateo Kovačić
31
CM
Tijjani Reijnders
27
CM
Bernardo Silva
31
CM
Rayan Cherki
22
AM
Phil Foden
25
AM
Oscar Bobb
22
RW
Savinho
21
RW
Erling Haaland
25
ST
Omar Marmoush
26
ST
Jérémy Doku
23
LW
City have selected 23 players in List A, with new signings Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki and Rayan Aït-Nouri all involved. Cherki has been named despite a devastating injury setback at the beginning of his time with the Cityzens—he will be missing for approximately two months with a tear in his quadriceps.
Clubs are forced to name at least two goalkeepers in their List A squads, but City have gone above and beyond in selecting four. New additions Gianluigi Donnarumma, James Trafford and Marcus Bettinelli feature alongside Stefan Ortega.
There are no surprise inclusions or omissions in City’s squad after Guardiola was granted his wish of a smaller roster, but Kalvin Phillips has been left out despite not finding a new club during the summer transfer window.
Man City 2025–26 Champions League Squad: Club Trained Players
Player
Age
Position
Rico Lewis
20
RB
Nico O’Reilly
20
LB
List B consists of players who were born on or after January 1, 2024 and, since their 15th birthday, have been eligible to play for the club for an uninterrupted period of two years, or three consecutive years with a maximum of one loan spell for no more than a year at a club within the same association.
List B is reserved for academy graduates that fit the criteria and both Rico Lewis and Nico O’Reilly have been named in City’s squad of club-trained players.
Clubs can register an unlimited number of players for List B but must submit their list before 11 p.m. BST on the day before the match.