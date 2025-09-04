SI

Man City 2025–26 Champions League Squad: Cherki’s Availability Revealed

Manchester City are aiming to win their second Champions League title this season.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Manchester City have named their Champions League squad for the current campaign.
Manchester City have named their Champions League squad for the current campaign. / Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City are aiming for redemption in this season’s Champions League after their disastrous early exit in 2024–25.

The Cityzens were dumped out of the competition in the knockout play-off after an underwhelming league phase campaign, losing home and away to Real Madrid as they exited with their tail between their legs.

Pep Guardiola will be expecting drastic improvements this term on the continent, with City harbouring ambitions of a second Champions League title after their maiden success in 2022–23.

The eight-time Premier League champions have now named their squad for the league phase of this year’s competition, with a host of new signings preparing for European debuts with City.

Man City 2025–26 Champions League Squad: Full List of Players

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland is hunting a second Champions League title with Man City. / Michael Regan/Getty Images

Player

Age

Position

Marcus Bettinelli

33

GK

Gianluigi Donnarumma

26

GK

Stefan Ortega

32

GK

James Trafford

22

GK

Matheus Nunes

27

RB

Nathan Aké

30

CB

Rúben Dias

28

CB

Abdukodir Khusanov

21

CB

John Stones

31

CB

Rayan Aït-Nouri

24

LB

Joško Gvardiol

23

LB

Nico González

23

DM

Rodri

29

DM

Mateo Kovačić

31

CM

Tijjani Reijnders

27

CM

Bernardo Silva

31

CM

Rayan Cherki

22

AM

Phil Foden

25

AM

Oscar Bobb

22

RW

Savinho

21

RW

Erling Haaland

25

ST

Omar Marmoush

26

ST

Jérémy Doku

23

LW

City have selected 23 players in List A, with new signings Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki and Rayan Aït-Nouri all involved. Cherki has been named despite a devastating injury setback at the beginning of his time with the Cityzens—he will be missing for approximately two months with a tear in his quadriceps.

Clubs are forced to name at least two goalkeepers in their List A squads, but City have gone above and beyond in selecting four. New additions Gianluigi Donnarumma, James Trafford and Marcus Bettinelli feature alongside Stefan Ortega.

There are no surprise inclusions or omissions in City’s squad after Guardiola was granted his wish of a smaller roster, but Kalvin Phillips has been left out despite not finding a new club during the summer transfer window.

Man City 2025–26 Champions League Squad: Club Trained Players

Rico Lewis
Rico Lewis is on List B. / Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Player

Age

Position

Rico Lewis

20

RB

Nico O’Reilly

20

LB

List B consists of players who were born on or after January 1, 2024 and, since their 15th birthday, have been eligible to play for the club for an uninterrupted period of two years, or three consecutive years with a maximum of one loan spell for no more than a year at a club within the same association.

List B is reserved for academy graduates that fit the criteria and both Rico Lewis and Nico O’Reilly have been named in City’s squad of club-trained players.

Clubs can register an unlimited number of players for List B but must submit their list before 11 p.m. BST on the day before the match.

READ THE LATEST MAN CITY NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

Home/Soccer